    Death sentences of eight Indian Navy veterans in Qatar commuted; check details

    "The detailed judgment is pending. We are in close coordination with the legal team and the concerned family members to deliberate on our subsequent actions," the MEA said.

    In a significant development, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday (December 28) announced that the death sentences of eight Indian Navy veterans in Qatar have been commuted to imprisonment terms. The MEA clarified that while awaiting the comprehensive judgment on the reduced sentences for the Navy veterans, they will maintain ongoing communication with Qatari authorities.

    Issuing a statement concerning the Dahra Global case's verdict in Qatar, the MEA said, "We've taken note of today's verdict by the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, wherein the sentences have been lessened."

    "Our Ambassador to Qatar, accompanied by other officials and family members, was present during the Court of Appeal proceedings. Since the case's inception, we have stood by them, offering comprehensive consular and legal support. Our efforts to address this matter with the Qatari authorities will persist," the statement asserted.

    Given the confidential and delicate nature of these legal proceedings, the MEA refrained from making further remarks at this juncture.

