Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and UP CM Yogi Adityanath extended greetings on Mauni Amavasya. Priyanka prayed for the welfare of all citizens, while Yogi welcomed devotees to Sangam. Security was tightened as lakhs gathered for the holy dip in Prayagraj.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday expressed hope for the "welfare of all citizens" on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya. The Congress leader, in a post on X, extended warm greetings on the occasion. "Heartfelt greetings to all of you on the sacred festival of Mauni Amavasya, dedicated to austerity, sacrifice, meditation, and charity," she wrote. She further expressed her hopes and prayers for everyone's well-being in her post with a graphic wishing the festival. "May Mokshadayini Mother Ganga bring welfare to all citizens of the country...Har Har Gange!" she noted.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Greets Devotees

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, wishing "new energy, enthusiasm, and resolve." In a post on X, the Chief Minister extended a welcome to the devotees who arrived at Sangam for the holy dip on the occasion. "On the sacred occasion of the great festival of faith, Mauni Amavasya, a heartfelt welcome to all the revered Akharas, Dharmacharyas, saints, sadhaks, kalpavasis, and devotees who have graced the holy Sangam for the sacred bath," he wrote in the post. Furthermore, the Chief Minister wished positivity and determination to all. "By the grace of Mother Ganga, the bestower of liberation, and Lord Surya, may all the heartfelt wishes of everyone be fulfilled, may new energy, new enthusiasm, and new resolve awaken in life--this is my prayer....Har Har Gange!" he added.

Lakhs Take Holy Dip at Prayagraj's Sangam

Meanwhile, security arrangements have been strengthened at the Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj as a large number of devotees gathered to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya during the early hours on Sunday. According to police authorities, approximately 50 lakh devotees took the holy dip at the Sangam between 6 pm yesterday and 4 am today. The ritual bath began at midnight amid heavy footfall at the ghats. Speaking to ANI, Prayagraj Police Commissioner Jogendra Kumar said that despite thick fog in the region, devotees from several areas continued to arrive in large numbers. He said, "...Proper security arrangements have been made...Devotees are coming in large numbers to take a holy dip. There has been thick fog since midnight, despite that we are witnessing heavy footfall." (ANI)