A passenger bus traveling from Delhi to Bihar overturned on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura. The accident, caused by high speed, resulted in injuries to about a dozen passengers, with some in critical condition. No fatalities have been reported.

A road accident occurred late Sunday evening on the Yamuna Expressway in the Mathura district, where a passenger bus travelling from Delhi to Bihar suddenly went out of control and overturned, causing chaos and panic at the scene.

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According to reports, the bus was travelling at high speed when, near Milestone 76 within the Naujheel police station limits, the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to flip over. Approximately a dozen passengers are reported to have sustained injuries in the accident, with several said to be in critical condition. On a reassuring note, there have been no reports of any fatalities so far.

Rescue Operations and Medical Response

Upon receiving news of the incident, local police rushed to the scene and immediately initiated relief and rescue operations. The injured were transported via ambulance to the Naujheel Community Health Centre, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Additionally, some of the injured were shifted to the District Hospital, where a team of doctors is actively engaged in their care.

Investigation and Official Statements

According to eyewitnesses, the bus was travelling at high speed, and the accident occurred due to a sudden loss of control. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and are working to ascertain the exact causes of the accident.

Speaking to ANI, Circle Officer (CO) Sandeep Singh said, "A bus from Delhi en route to Darbhanga overturned on the Yamuna Expressway. The police teams arrived on the spot immediately and rescued the passengers. 10-12 people were injured in the incident and have been sent for treatment."

City Magistrate Anupam Mishra on the incident said, "A bus, going to Bihar, met with an accident, where certain people were injured and are currently undergoing treatment in the district hospital. There is no risk currently."