A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Delhi's Swaroop Colony on Sunday, spreading to an adjacent building. 15 fire tenders controlled the blaze. No casualties were reported. Another fire was doused at a house in the Majlis Park area.

Massive Fire at Delhi Warehouse

A massive fire broke out at a warehouse storing event management supplies in Swaroop Colony under the Fatehpur Beri police station area on Sunday, spreading to an adjacent building, a fire official said. 15 fire tenders, along with Delhi Police and CATS ambulances, were rushed to the spot. Firefighters brought the fire under control. Fire department teams engaged in cooling operations to prevent any risk of the fire reigniting.

Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Rajesh Kumar Shukla said, "The exact cause of the fire is not known yet... The fire has fully engulfed the tin-shed structure. It is surrounded by a residential area. The fire had spread to an adjacent building as well. The situation is now under control. It is a Category 4 fire. There have been no casualties so far" The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. Further details are awaited.

Fire in Majlis Park House

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at a house in the Majlis Park area of North West Delhi on Saturday evening, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services. According to fire department officials, a call regarding the incident was received at 9:11 pm, after which fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the location. The fire was reported in household items inside the house. Officials said the blaze was brought under control by 10:30 pm. A total of five fire tenders were deployed in the firefighting operation. No injuries or casualties were reported. (ANI)