Massive protest rally in Manipur after viral video of tribal women being paraded naked rocks nation (WATCH)

In the aftermath of a distressing video that came to light, showing the public humiliation and abuse of two tribal women during Manipur's ethnic clashes, a massive protest rally swept through the streets of Churachandpur on Thursday (July 20). The 26-second footage, captured from Thoubal district, revealed the women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob, sparking widespread outrage and calls for justice.

Manipur Police made a significant development in the case, as they announced the detention of one of the main suspects visible in the video. This individual, believed to be the mastermind behind the appalling incident, is now in custody as investigations continue.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh promptly responded to the video's surfacing, assuring the public that stringent action will be taken against all involved in this heinous act, with the possibility of capital punishment being considered. The authorities have swiftly formed multiple police units to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure that justice is served.

In a tweet, CM Biren Singh said, "My heart goes out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhuman act." He affirmed that a thorough investigation was underway, and no stone would be left unturned to ensure justice for the victims.

Amidst the ongoing ethnic clashes in the region, an incident in Manipur drew widespread condemnation, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The assault, which occurred against the backdrop of the escalating conflict that has already claimed around 80 lives, was denounced by PM Modi as "shameful," and he promised firm action to address the situation.

The turmoil in Manipur, a state with a population of 3.2 million bordering Myanmar, originated in early May when a court order suggested that the state government consider extending the economic benefits and quotas enjoyed by the tribal Kuki people to the majority Meitei population. Although the violence had initially subsided by mid-May, it resurged with sporadic conflicts and killings, leaving the state in a state of unrest. The ongoing conflict has resulted in hundreds of injuries and more than 40,000 people being displaced from their homes.

The surfacing of a distressing video amid the ongoing unrest in Manipur has ignited national outrage, although the video's authenticity is yet to be verified. During a parliamentary session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced his anguish over the incident and emphasized the necessity for stronger law enforcement measures in all states. He expressed that the treatment of the women in Manipur is unforgivable.

The Supreme Court also expressed deep concern over the incident, with Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud remarking that such actions are unacceptable in a constitutional democracy. The court has requested the government to provide information about the measures taken to apprehend the culprits and prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.