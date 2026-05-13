A massive fire erupted at an RO water purifier factory in Delhi's Kanjhawala industrial area. Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Officials have reported no casualties or injuries so far and categorised the blaze as medium-level.

A massive fire broke out at a factory manufacturing RO water purifiers in Delhi's Kanjhawala industrial area on Wednesday, triggering a large-scale firefighting operation, officials said. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

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According to the Delhi Fire Service, information about the blaze was received at around 9:54 am, after which multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the situation.

Firefighting Operations Underway

Delhi Fire Service Deputy Chief Fire Officer DB Mukherjee said the fire intensity kept increasing and was later categorised as a medium-level fire at around 12:05 pm.

"This is the industrial area of Kanjhawala, and the fire control room received information about the fire at 9.54 am. After that, the fire category kept increasing. It was declared a medium category fire at 12.05 pm. 28 vehicles have been deployed. This is a manufacturing unit. They make ROs. None of our employees was injured, and the condition of the building is not good right now, so we are working from outside the building. So far, we've received information that no worker or person working inside the building has been injured," Mukherjee told ANI.

Structural Instability Poses Challenge

He further said that firefighters are operating from outside the structure due to safety concerns, as the building has become structurally unstable.

"There's a chance of collapse because the way the building is constructed makes it unsafe. Because of this, we're not considering going inside to extinguish the fire... We've taken special precautions in this matter and have kept the surrounding factories completely safe. The fire hasn't reached any factory," he said.

Limited Water Hampers Efforts

Mukherjee also noted that firefighting efforts are being hampered due to limited water availability near the site.

"Yes, the building where the fire broke out is still on fire. Another reason for this is that there's no water source nearby from which water could be brought," he added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)