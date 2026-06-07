A massive fire gutted a restaurant in Bhopal, destroying property worth lakhs but causing no casualties. In a separate incident, a blaze at an EV showroom in Indore trapped several residents who were rescued by police and neighbours.

A massive blaze broke out at a restaurant located in the Lalghati area of Bhopal on Sunday, resulting in significant property damage. Describing the intensity of the incident, Sub-Fire Officer Iftikhar Khan, while talking to the reporters, said, "Panic ensued after a sudden fire broke out at the Bhoj Inn restaurant in the Lalghati area of Bhopal. Goods worth lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes in the blaze. The cause of the fire is not yet known."

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Sub-Fire Officer further added, "Thanks to the prompt action of the fire personnel, the blaze was brought under control in time, averting a major disaster. There were no casualties in the incident. An investigation into the cause of the fire and smoke is currently underway, and the administration is assessing the extent of the damage."

Speaking to ANI, a security guard said, "Smoke was seen rising from the restaurant, prompting an immediate alert to the fire department. Upon receiving the information, two fire tenders from Bairagarh rushed to the scene and commenced relief and rescue operations."

Fire tenders are present at the spot, and the firefighting operation are currently underway.

Separate Fire Incident at Indore EV Showroom

Meanwhile, in a separate incident this week, a major fire broke out at an electric vehicle (EV) showroom located on the ground floor of a residential building in Indore's Scheme Number 136 area. While the incident caused significant property damage, no casualties were reported thanks to the timely intervention of residents and the police.

According to officials, the fire started around 7:30 AM at the 'Kinetic' EV showroom. Thick smoke quickly engulfed the upper floors of the building, where several families were asleep, leading to a state of panic.

Locals and Police Stage Daring Rescue

Before the fire brigade arrived, residents and police personnel displayed exemplary courage. Using wooden ladders and ropes from adjacent buildings, they rescued residents trapped on balconies and the terrace.

Krishna Sharma, a resident, said, "We were sleeping when we heard screams around 7:30 AM. When we opened the flat door to escape, the hallway was filled with thick smoke. We had to cover our faces with a cloth to run. There is only one exit in the building. A family in the penthouse was rescued by the police from the terrace. There were no fire safety arrangements in the building."

Praveen, a neighbour who joined the rescue efforts, stated that nearly 15 to 20 people were trapped.(ANI)