A massive fire broke out at the historic 800-year-old royal palace of the Kyonthal princely state near Shimla, destroying invaluable historical and religious property worth crores. No casualties were reported. An investigation is underway.

A massive fire broke out on Wednesday at the historic royal palace of the erstwhile Kyonthal princely state in Junga near Shimla, causing extensive damage to the nearly 800-year-old heritage structure and destroying invaluable historical and religious property. According to members of the Kyonthal royal family, the blaze is believed to have originated near the sacred installation of Devta Maharaj Deo Junga, located within the palace complex, and rapidly spread through the ancient wooden structure. The palace, constructed during the reign of Raja Khushvakram Sen, was largely made of old timber and had been lying unoccupied for several years due to its dilapidated condition.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Priceless Religious Assets Destroyed

Royal family member Vijay Jyoti Sen said that although no one was residing in the palace, priceless religious assets belonging to the deity, including gold and silver ornaments and other valuables worth crores of rupees, were kept there and have been completely destroyed. "This palace was nearly 800 years old. Though it was vacant, it housed the deity's property, including gold and silver ornaments. Everything has been reduced to ashes. Nothing could be saved as the entire old structure was engulfed," she said, adding that the exact cause of the fire is still not known.

Emergency Response and Fire Control

Thick smoke was first noticed by local residents around 1:00 pm, after which information was relayed to the Junga police outpost. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot from Chhota Shimla, Mall Road Shimla and the Tilak Nagar water station.

Station Fire Officer Mansaram of the Chhota Shimla fire station said they received information about the blaze at 1:05 pm after a call from Vijay Jyoti Sen. "Two fire engines were dispatched from Chhota Shimla and Mall Road, and additional water tankers were sent from Tilak Nagar. A total of four fire vehicles are engaged at the spot. Around 20 fire personnel from three fire stations are still involved in the operation. The fire is under control, but some parts are still smouldering. No casualties have been reported," he said.

Police Launch Investigation

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi of Shimla district confirmed there was no loss of life in the incident. "The fire was brought under control after sustained efforts by the fire services, police and local residents. As the building was vacant, there was no loss of life. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and a detailed investigation is underway," he said.

The SP further added that the local police have called in a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team of experts to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. "The fire is being controlled and investigations are on," he said.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident and registered a case under relevant sections of law. The revenue department and the local administration have also initiated a detailed assessment of the fire-related losses.

The incident has caused irreparable damage to Himachal Pradesh's cultural and historical heritage, with large portions of the centuries-old palace destroyed despite prolonged firefighting efforts. (ANI)