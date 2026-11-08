A major fire broke out at a garment factory in Delhi's Nangli Sakrawati area on Sunday. 25 fire tenders rushed to the scene to control the blaze, which spread from the ground to the fourth floor. Cooling operations are currently underway.

Massive Fire Strikes Delhi Garment Factory

A massive fire broke out at a building housing a garment factory in Nangli Sakrawati near Najafgarh Road in Delhi on Sunday evening, fire officials said.

Details of the Incident

The fire was reported at around 4:22 pm, following which 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. According to preliminary information, the fire spread from the ground floor to the fourth floor of the building. Cooling operations are currently underway, while the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

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