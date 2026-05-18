A major fire broke out at a warehouse in Indore's Khajrana area, destroying decoration materials. About 15 fire tenders were deployed. In a separate incident, a fire was reported in the Rajdhani Express in MP; no casualties were reported.

Major Fire at Indore Warehouse

A major fire broke out at a warehouse in the Khajrana locality of Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, prompting a large-scale firefighting operation by the fire department. The warehouse was reportedly stocked with materials used for decoration and event management. Thick smoke was seen billowing from the structure as emergency services rushed to the commercial area to contain the blaze.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Fire Brigade Sub-Inspector Sushil Kumar Dubey said the fire was reported in the early morning hours. "In the early morning hours between 4-5 AM, a fire broke out in the Khajrana area... The affected property, entirely owned by Lati Patel, houses several materials involved in decoration and event management... The fire department is trying to douse the fire... Nearly 10-15 tenders have been deployed already...," he said.

Firefighting teams continued efforts to bring the blaze under control, while cooling operations were also carried out to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent structures.

Fire Breaks Out on Rajdhani Express

In a separate incident on Sunday, a fire broke out in the B-1 AC coach and rear SLR coach of the Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh, railway officials said. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Saurabh Jain said the incident occurred at around 5:15 am under the Kota division. "This morning at 5.15 AM, a fire incident was reported in Train No. 12431, the Rajdhani Express travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to Nizamuddin, specifically in the rear SLR and B1 coach of the Kota division. Upon noticing the fire, railway staff promptly evacuated all passengers, separated the affected coach from the rest of the train, and informed the fire brigade, state administration, and railway authorities. Immediate action ensured the safety of all passengers," Jain said.

Officials said the fire was brought largely under control shortly after emergency teams reached the spot.

"Three fire brigade units, ambulances, and civil administration were on-site and worked collaboratively. Railway officials arrived, and additional coaches were being arranged from Kota. The remaining portion of the train departed within 30 to 45 minutes, after which track restoration began. This incident has caused some regulation of trains in both directions, affecting approximately 5 to 6 trains. Passengers are advised to contact the railway website or helpline at 139 for any information," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)