A massive fire broke out at a tar manufacturing factory in Raipur's Urla Industrial Area. Firefighters brought the blaze under control, and officials confirmed that no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

A massive fire broke out at a tar manufacturing factory in Raipur. However, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The incident took place at Urla Industrial Area under Urla police station limits.

No Casualties Reported

"Fire broke out at Porwal Tar Products Limited in Urla Industrial Area. After being informed about the mishap, police and firefighters rushed to the spot to undertake a rescue exercise. Fire has been brought under control," said Aditya Pande, Additional DCP Raipur West.

He further said, "There have been no casualties in the case. A case will be registered and investigation will be taken up."

(ANI)