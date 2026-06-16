A massive fire destroyed four furniture shops in Pune's Handewadi area. No casualties were reported. The cause is being ascertained, but the fire spread quickly due to flammable materials. A large-scale firefighting operation was launched to control the blaze.

A massive fire broke out at four furniture shops in Maharashtra's Handewadi area, a fire officer said on Tuesday. No loss of life has been reported in the incident.

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Massive Firefighting Operation Launched

Fire Officer, Pune Fire Department, Sameer Shaikh, told ANI that the cause of the fire is being ascertained. He said, "Despite the cause of the fire being unclear, it spread rapidly due to highly flammable materials. Firefighting operations required significant manpower, involving vehicles from five fire stations, four water tankers, and several private water bowsers."

Damage Assessment

He further added, "As per initial assessment, the fire affected four furniture-related establishments--a showroom at the front and a factory at the rear. However, an adjacent hotel and another factory were saved"

"Fortunately, no casualties have been reported."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)