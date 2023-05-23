Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Massive fire breaks out in medical facility in KINFRA; Firefighter dies while dousing flames

    On Tuesday, a massive fire broke out at the Medical Servies Corporation storage facility in Kinfra Industrial Park in Thumba of Thiruvananthapuram. A building beam collapsed killing a firefighter, Ranjith (32).

    Massive fire breaks out in medical facility in KINFRA; Firefighter dies while dousing flames in Kerala anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 23, 2023, 10:31 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In a second incident, a massive fire broke out at the Medical Servies Corporation storage facility in KINFRA Industrial Park in Thumba of the state's capital on Tuesday morning. The fire destroyed the whole building where various chemicals were stored intact.

    Around 1:30 am, the structure housing the chemicals burst with a tremendous explosion. The facility was demolished entirely. The only people there at the time of the fire were security. According to officials, drugs worth Rs 16 crore are secured in a nearby building. 

    A concrete building collapsed during the effort to put out the fire, killing a firefighter. The deceased has been identified as Ranjith (32), a native of Attingal and an officer of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services. Though he was rushed to the hospital, his life could not be saved, and breathed his last around 3.30 am. He has been a Fire Force employee for more than six years. 

    Ranjith got trapped in the wall's debris after it collapsed during efforts to put out the fire, according to sources close to the Fire Force. When the fire force members allegedly attempted to enter the building by breaking its shutter, a building beam collapsed and came down over the firefighter. Meanwhile, the family of the deceased has decided to donate his eyes. 

    Earlier a fire was reported in the drug warehouse of the KMSCL in Kollam last week. Health Minister Veena George then confirmed that the fire in Kollam destroyed medicines and materials worth around Rs 8 crore.

    Last Updated May 23, 2023, 10:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi in Australia: When celebrity chef Sarah Todd met PM Narendra Modi

    'An incredible man...' When celebrity chef Sarah Todd met PM Narendra Modi (WATCH)

    PM Modi in Australia: Australian entrepreneurs hail India growth story

    'PM Modi is impressive...' Australian entrepreneurs hail India growth story

    PM Modi begins three-day visit to Sydney, meets Australian CEOs; check details AJR

    PM Modi begins three-day visit to Sydney, meets Australian CEOs; check details

    Centre to bring bill to link birth, death data with electoral rolls: Union Home Minister Amit Shah AJR

    Centre to bring bill to link birth, death data with electoral rolls: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    China sets up new camps near Niti Pass at LAC, PLA building roads and helipads

    China sets up new camps near Niti Pass at LAC, PLA building roads and helipads

    Recent Stories

    Actress Rukmini Maitra lands in soup after Dev, warns everyone against danger ADC

    Actress Rukmini Maitra lands in soup after Dev, warns everyone against danger

    PM Modi in Australia: When celebrity chef Sarah Todd met PM Narendra Modi

    'An incredible man...' When celebrity chef Sarah Todd met PM Narendra Modi (WATCH)

    Japan Worlds biggest nuclear plant likely to stay closed as employee leaves papers on car roof AJR

    Japan: World's biggest nuclear plant likely to stay closed as employee leaves papers on car roof

    Marvel surprises fans with another sneak peek into 'Secret Invasion', check it out ADC

    Marvel surprises fans with another sneak peek into 'Secret Invasion', check it out

    PM Modi in Australia: Australian entrepreneurs hail India growth story

    'PM Modi is impressive...' Australian entrepreneurs hail India growth story

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon