Kerala: Massive fire breaks out in medical facility in KINFRA; Firefighter dies while dousing flames

On Tuesday, a massive fire broke out at the Medical Servies Corporation storage facility in Kinfra Industrial Park in Thumba of Thiruvananthapuram. A building beam collapsed killing a firefighter, Ranjith (32).

Thiruvananthapuram: In a second incident, a massive fire broke out at the Medical Servies Corporation storage facility in KINFRA Industrial Park in Thumba of the state's capital on Tuesday morning. The fire destroyed the whole building where various chemicals were stored intact.

Around 1:30 am, the structure housing the chemicals burst with a tremendous explosion. The facility was demolished entirely. The only people there at the time of the fire were security. According to officials, drugs worth Rs 16 crore are secured in a nearby building.

A concrete building collapsed during the effort to put out the fire, killing a firefighter. The deceased has been identified as Ranjith (32), a native of Attingal and an officer of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services. Though he was rushed to the hospital, his life could not be saved, and breathed his last around 3.30 am. He has been a Fire Force employee for more than six years.

Ranjith got trapped in the wall's debris after it collapsed during efforts to put out the fire, according to sources close to the Fire Force. When the fire force members allegedly attempted to enter the building by breaking its shutter, a building beam collapsed and came down over the firefighter. Meanwhile, the family of the deceased has decided to donate his eyes.

Earlier a fire was reported in the drug warehouse of the KMSCL in Kollam last week. Health Minister Veena George then confirmed that the fire in Kollam destroyed medicines and materials worth around Rs 8 crore.