A massive fire broke out at a guest house in the Dalgate area of Srinagar on Saturday morning, triggering panic among locals. Firefighting operations are currently underway to bring the blaze under control.

Response and Current Status

According to initial reports, residents in the vicinity rushed to the scene and attempted to douse the flames with hoses and other available equipment before emergency services arrived. Thick smoke billowed from the building, drawing a large crowd. The cause of the fire is not known at this time. Police and rescue teams have been informed and are on their way to the site to assist in firefighting and evacuation efforts, if required. No casualties have been reported at this stage. Further details are awaited. (ANI)