Delhi's weather today will be mostly clear and sunny. The sun will be quite strong right from the morning, pushing the temperature up to 34°C during the day. At night, it could drop to around 16°C. With humidity at about 70%, it will feel a bit muggy. Since the sky is clear, be careful with the sun's rays and try not to stay out in the harsh sun for too long. This kind of weather, with its mild heat, can affect your health and skin.