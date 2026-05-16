Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu praised the NDRF for rescuing a 3-year-old from a borewell in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. He hailed their unity across states and communities as the 'true spirit of India' and a message against regional hatred.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday highlighted the success of rescue personnel working through difficult conditions to rescue a three-year-old child, who fell into a borewell in Hoshiarpur. The child was returned to their family unharmed. The child was brought to safety after hours of tireless work by the rescue teams.

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Bittu Hails 'True Spirit of India'

Commending the team for their selfless service and unity during the crisis, Bittu, in a post on X, said, "Humanity at its best. A 3-year-old child who accidentally fell into a borewell in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, was rescued safely by the brave personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). These heroes come from different states, speak different languages, and belong to different communities--but when it came to saving a child's life, they stood united as Indians. They did not ask about caste, religion, or region. Their only mission was to save a precious life. This is the true spirit of India--a beautiful bouquet of diverse flowers bound together by humanity and national unity."

NDRF personnel on early hours of Saturday successfully pulled a three-year-old child out of a deep borewell in a high-stakes rescue operation in Punjab.

A Message Against Regional Hatred

Reacting to this, Bittu said that it was the people from other states who came together as Indians to rescue the child. "A humble message to those who treat the people from other states with hat red. These are the agencies which are working in their respective defined roles, like CBI, ED and NDRF. Whenever we are tempted to blame people from other states, let us remember that today, those very Indians came together to save one of our own children. Let us learn from the NDRF. Humanity and raassttr prthm should always be above all divisions," the Union Minister said.

The Rescue Operation

Hoshiarpur District administration successfully rescued a three-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Chak Samana village near Hoshiarpur. District Magistrate (DM) Aashika Jain confirmed that the child was responsive and had been communicating with his mother. With the NDRF, local police, and medical experts on-site, the administration deployed heavy machinery to dig a parallel shaft and ensured a continuous supply of oxygen to the child as they raced to complete the rescue.

The three-year-old child fell into a borewell on Friday while playing near his house, after which teams from the local administration and emergency services rushed to the spot and safely rescued the child.