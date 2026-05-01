The NCB seized 349 kg of high-grade cocaine worth ₹1,745 crore in Mumbai under Operation WHITE STRIKE. The bust dismantled a transnational drug trafficking syndicate following a six-month-long intelligence and surveillance operation.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), under Operation WHITE STRIKE, has uncovered a large transnational cocaine trafficking syndicate and seized approximately 349 kilograms of high-grade cocaine valued at nearly ₹1,745 crore in the illicit market from Mumbai and the adjoining logistics corridor.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, this high-impact operation was the culmination of more than six months of sustained intelligence development and surveillance by NCB. Acting on specific and credible inputs, multiple teams launched coordinated strikes in the Kalamboli - Bhiwandi corridor (Navi Mumbai-Thane region), exposing a highly organised transnational drug supply network using warehouse infrastructure and concealed transport mechanisms.

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Amit Shah Hails 'Monumental Success'

In a post on the X, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah said, "We are resolved to ruthlessly crush the narcotics cartel. The NCB has cracked down on a major international narcotics ring, seizing 349 kgs of High-Grade cocaine worth Rs.1745 crore in Mumbai. This is a trailblazing example of bottom to top approach where the agency traced back a smaller consignment to net a massive network. Congratulations to Team NCB for this monumental success."

How the Bust Unfolded

During the first strike, NCB officers intercepted a vehicle near the KWC Warehousing Complex, Sector KWC, Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai. Search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 136 packets of cocaine, each weighing approximately 1 kilogram. The packets were found in cartons wherein cocaine was concealed using cricket pads and gloves. One accused was apprehended on the spot.

On sustained interrogation and rapid follow-up action, the accused revealed the existence of another concealed consignment stored in Bhiwandi, a major warehousing hub. Acting swiftly, the NCB team conducted a second operation at a warehouse located at Rehnal Gaon, Bhiwandi, resulting in the recovery of an additional 213 packets (1 kg each) of cocaine.

Elaborate Concealment and Logistics

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the contraband had been concealed inside a machine cavity, which was imported into India. Each packet was packed in 9 layers of different types of polythene, including one layer of black, greasy substance. The use of Bhiwandi's warehousing ecosystem points to a structured logistics chain involving import of machinery with concealed cocaine, storage and retrieval of cocaine packets in warehouses and downstream supply of narcotics.

Investigation and Significance

Intensive investigation is underway to apprehend the kingpin, handlers, financiers, and intended receivers of the consignment. The seizure is significant because about 200-300 kg of cocaine is usually seized in India every year on average. (ANI)