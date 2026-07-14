Ahead of the July 21 Martyrs' Day Rally, LoP Ritabrata Banerjee stated the leadership is working collectively and is open to Mamata Banerjee's guidance. Meanwhile, a rival TMC faction has shifted the venue and is yet to decide on inviting her.

LoP Open to Mamata Banerjee's Guidance for Rally

Ahead of the proposed July 21 Martyrs' Day Rally, West Bengal Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Ritabrata Banerjee stated that the leadership is working collectively on the event's preparations, adding that there is "no issue at all" if former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wishes to provide her guidance.

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Speaking to ANI on the ongoing structural and logistical arrangements at the venue, Ritabrata Banerjee emphasised the teamwork involved, noting that top party functionaries are actively monitoring the ground setup. "We all came here together; we didn't come alone. Senior leaders, the party chairperson, the state president--everyone was here," Banerjee said.

Highlighting the detailed planning going into the rally stage layout, the LoP mentioned that the decorators are working in tandem with the leaders to incorporate all feedback. "The decorators said they would first create a diagram and show it to us. They arrived, listened to everyone's suggestions, and took note of all the ideas," he added.

When asked about the involvement and prospective inputs from former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the rally, the LoP welcomed her intervention, stating, "If she wishes to provide guidance, there is no issue at all."

Rival Faction Shifts Venue, Deliberates on Mamata's Invitation

Meanwhile, ahead of the upcoming July 21 Martyrs' Day Rally, TMC rival faction leader Arup Roy stated that the venue for the mega event has been shifted to the vicinity of the Gandhi statue on Mayo Road following an approved proposal aimed at minimising public inconvenience.

Roy further added that a decision regarding extending an invitation to former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is yet to be formally discussed by the party leadership. Speaking to ANI on the venue arrangements for the annual rally, Roy said, "It has been stated that not to cause inconvenience to the public, a proposal was made to hold the event near the Gandhi statue, and that was approved."

When questioned by reporters on whether the party has reached out to former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to invite her to the event, Roy maintained that the matter remains on the agenda for upcoming internal deliberations. "As for inviting Mamata Banerjee--that hasn't been discussed yet; there will be a discussion," Roy stated.

Factions Seek Police Permission for Same Venue

Amid a dispute between two factions of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), both groups have approached the police seeking permission to hold their annual Shahid Diwas (Martyrs' Day) rally on July 21 at Victoria House in the Esplanade area of Kolkata.

Trinamool MP from Mamata Banerjee's faction, Dola Sen, said the 'Shahid Diwas' programme has been observed for decades in memory of the 13 party workers who lost their lives in 1993. (ANI)