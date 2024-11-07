Married woman slams Bharatmatrimony after her photo features in fake ‘elite’ profile; Internet reacts (WATCH)

BharatMatrimony, one of India's leading matrimonial platforms, has recently come under intense scrutiny after a married woman alleged that her photograph was used to create a fake profile on the platform.

BharatMatrimony, one of India's leading matrimonial platforms, has recently come under intense scrutiny after a married woman alleged that her photograph was used to create a fake profile on the platform. Swati Mukund alongside her husband, shared a video on Instagram, claiming that her image appeared without her consent in a deceptive profile on BharatMatrimony’s elite subscription service. Mukund also issued a stark warning to users about the "BharatMatrimony Scam," urging them to exercise caution when navigating the platform.

Mukund tagged BharatMatrimony and wrote, "@bharatmatrimony More acrimony than matrimony, I guess! P.S. Husband is in the first part of the video to make sure that they don’t use our photo and then later claim that we found each other on their app."

The video featured a screenshot from the BharatMatrimony app, displaying Mukund’s image under the name "Nithya Raja Sekar," a 35-year-old Brahmin woman from Chennai with a B.Tech degree, working as a fitness professional. The profile was even marked as "Newly Joined".

Also read: Bengaluru: Man duped of over Rs 9 lakh by woman he met via matrimony site

“So, this is a post on India’s number 1 and supposedly most trusted matrimonial app, BharatMatrimony. As you can see the picture used is of mine, and for the record, this is my husband,” Mukund said, gesturing to the man beside her. “No, I didn’t find him on any of these apps.”

She continued, emphasizing her dismay that such a profile could surface on BharatMatrimony’s elite service. “Now, what really appalled me is the fact that it is BharatMatrimony's elite subscription service, where they are actually charging people pots of money and they claim that they are screening and carefully curating profiles to make sure their users find the right life partner on this app,” Mukund remarked.

"How on earth are you doing it? Clearly, it’s not working. But this is an urge to all the users of this platform to make sure that you are exercising discretion before using any of these apps because obviously what you see is not what you always get,” she added.

The allegations ignited conversations about user privacy, security, and the accountability of online platforms.

Sharing experience, a user wrote, "This company is dangerous. My daughter got married 2 years ago (thru a profile matching using another service). Since then we have called them and informed to take down her profile multiple times. Despite that we are still spammed with so many suitors that it is utter nuisance and cheating on the potential suitors… someone needs to take legal action on this scamming company."

Another user commented, "Did you Sue them? You should so that no other site will dare to commit such crime."

Latest Videos