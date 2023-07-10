Bengaluru: Man duped of over Rs 9 lakh by woman he met via matrimony site

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A woman in Bengaluru was arrested for creating fake profiles on a matrimony site and cheating a man of Rs 9 lakh. She used someone else's pictures and gained his trust, eventually extorting money from him. The cyber police traced her and discovered her involvement in multiple scams.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 1:24 PM IST

    A woman has been nabbed by the police in Bengaluru for creating fake profiles on a matrimony site and cheating a man of a huge amount of money. 
    The victim, S Ashok Chaitanya (33) from Andhra Pradesh was duped of Rs 9 lakh from the accused V Usharvana Sathya (28) from Bengaluru. Chaitanya worked in a private company in Bengaluru and had met Sathya over a matrimony site, last year. They both had started talking over the phone. 

    Sathya, from Bengaluru, had kept sharing a model’s picture instead of hers with Chaitanya. Believing the pictures, Chaitanya started to send his private pictures to Sathya and got close very soon. Over the course of months, Sathya sent her over 9 lakh rupees and a mobile phone worth 65,000 rupees, when she kept asking for money.

    Crackdown on fake news: Karnataka to set up social media cells; cops to monitor posts

    As they got close, Chaitanya used to propose her for a marriage. But, she kept evading the topic and used to ask for more money. The argument piled up and Chaitanya got suspicious of her. Over this argument, Sathya threatened him to release his all private pictures through Social Media and blocked him. 

    Chaitanya, being duped of over 9 lakhs, registered a complaint at the Avadi city police station. The Cyber police launched a probe and traced the account towards Madiwala in Bengaluru. They arrested the woman immediately and seized about eight laptops and six sim cards.

    Looking for your partner on a matrimony site? 6 important factors to keep in mind

    It seems that Sathya had created several mail IDs and used them for her various profiles on the matrimony sites. She had duped several other men too, stated the police.

    The rise of cybercrimes in such cases is a warning to the youth for being hyperactive on Social media. Everything and anything on the internet can be traced back.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 1:24 PM IST
