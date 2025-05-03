On the second anniversary of Manipur’s ethnic violence, Imphal remains shut in reflection. Locals urge the government to bring a permanent solution, with leaders calling for unity among the state's indigenous tribes to ensure peace.

Markets across Imphal remained shut on Saturday as the city observed the second anniversary of the ethnic violence that has gripped Manipur since 2023, with residents marking the day in silence and reflection amid continued tensions.

Speaking to ANI, a local called on the government to bring a peaceful and permanent solution.

"The situation here has improved; it is peaceful. The government should bring a permanent solution," he said.

Another Imphal local said, “If peace exists, there will be development here.”

Manipur has been under President's rule since February after the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, as announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 under Article 356 of the Constitution, five days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from office.

Violence erupted in the northeastern state on May 3, 2023, following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

Violence had gripped the entire State and the Central government had to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, on the second anniversary of Manipur's ethnic violence, Kom Tribes Organisation - Valley (KTO-V) president Haopu Kom on Saturday stressed that understanding among different communities in Manipur is essential to find a solution to the ongoing situation in the state.

He called for unity among the 26 indigenous tribes of Manipur, stressing its importance in overcoming challenges and ensuring peace.

Speaking to ANI, Kom said, “Unity is very important for us. Until and unless we are united, we will face dangers. We need to unite to safeguard our land. Some people have sacrificed their lives for the motherland. Only understanding between us will bring solutions.”

Kom said unity among the 26 indigenous tribes living in Manipur would help establish peace in Manipur.