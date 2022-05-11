Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Marital Rape exception: Why has it been in the news since British-era

    The law basically implies that if you're a married guy and force your wife to have sex with you without her consent, she can't go to the police and file a rape case no matter what how the intercourse takes place. 

    Marital Rape exception Why has it been in the news since British era gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 11, 2022, 2:45 PM IST

    The Delhi High Court issued a divided decision on marital rape on Wednesday. While Justice Rajiv Shakdher ruled that Exception 2 to Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code was unconstitutional, Justice Hari Shankar disagreed and maintained it. The division bench's divided decision came after a hearing on a slew of petitions seeking to criminalise marital rape.

    This exemption has been in the IPC since its establishment in 1860, having been justified by Lord Macaulay in his first formulation of the criminal code in 1839 as a vital exception to preserve a husband's "conjugal rights."

    Exception 2 to Section 375 of the IPC states: "Sexual intercourse or sexual activities by a man with his own wife, if the wife is not under the age of fifteen, are not rape."

    It basically implies that if you're a married guy and force your wife to have sex with you without her consent, she can't go to the police and file a rape case no matter what how the intercourse takes place. 

    Only five years ago, in 2017, the Supreme Court ruled that the provision should read "the wife being beyond the age of eighteen." However, this decision was restricted to ensuring that the IPC was consistent with the age of consent, which is 18, and so did not address the greater issue of the marital rape exception for adults.

    A case that began with a petition from the RIT Foundation in 2015 has reached the stage of final arguments at the high court, which has heard from those who claim the petition violates Articles 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution. 

    Also Read | Delhi High Court delivers split verdict on marital rape

     

    The petitioners had approached the court seeking the striking down of the Exception 2 clause. Alleging that the clause infringed upon a woman's right to dignity, the petitioners contended that the law was also in violation of her right to privacy, choice and physical autonomy. To note, these rights have been acknowledged by the Supreme Court in its right to privacy verdict.

    In his decision on Section 377, Justice DY Chandrachud stated that courts cannot hide behind archaic formalistic standards to avoid realising how a statute might be discriminatory and repressive and treat individuals differently.  The marital rape exception clearly undermines the fundamental rights of married women. According to the most recent NHFS statistics, one in every three women in India between the ages of 15 and 49 reported experiencing some sort of abuse from their spouses. Nearly 80% of women named their present husbands as abusers, whereas 9% named their ex-husbands as perpetrators.

    Last Updated May 11, 2022, 2:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi High Court delivers split verdict on marital rape

    Delhi High Court delivers split verdict on marital rape

    Story For Glory Dailyhunt Adani Media Initiatives search for the India's next big storytellers begins

    #StoryForGlory: Hunt for the India's next big storytellers begins

    Supreme Court stays all pending proceedings in sedition cases till review gcw

    SC stays all pending proceedings in sedition cases till review

    Heavy rain lashes parts of Andhra Pradesh as Cyclone Asani nears red alert issued top updates gcw

    Heavy rain lashes parts of Andhra Pradesh as Cyclone Asani nears, red alert issued | Top updates

    Gratitude to brilliant scientists PM Modi shares clip of 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests on National Technology Day gcw

    'Gratitude to brilliant scientists': PM shares clip of 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests on National Technology Day

    Recent Stories

    Do boos from Paris Saint-Germain PSG fans affect Lionel Messi? Angel Di Maria clarifies-ayh

    Do boos from PSG fans affect Lionel Messi? Angel Di Maria clarifies

    IPL 2022: SRH youngster abhishek sharma reminds Yuvraj Singh of his own batting style snt

    IPL 2022: This SRH youngster reminds Yuvraj Singh of his own batting style

    India permits coal mines to hike output without feedback

    India permits coal mines to hike output without feedback

    Delhi High Court delivers split verdict on marital rape

    Delhi High Court delivers split verdict on marital rape

    Hyderabad man creates world record for making 18-feet long pen; watch - gps

    Hyderabad man creates world record for making 18-feet long pen; watch

    Recent Videos

    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon