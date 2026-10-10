Delhi Customs at IGI Airport intercepted an Indian passenger from Bangkok, seizing 12.8 kg of suspected marijuana worth Rs 4.5 crore. The contraband was found in a trolley bag, and the passenger has been arrested under the NDPS Act.

The Delhi Customs (Airport & General) at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport intercepted an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok and seized over 12.8 kg of high-grade suspected marijuana valued at approximately Rs 4.5 crore.

In an X post, the Delhi Customs (Airport & General) said that the interception took place at Terminal-3 on Tuesday.

According to Delhi Customs, officers intercepted the passenger based on targeted profiling as he arrived on Air India flight AI-2335.

Details of the Seizure

"IGI Airport, New Delhi. On 06.10.2026, based on profiling, Customs officers intercepted an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok (Flight AI-2335) at Terminal-3," it said.

IGI Airport, New Delhi. On 06.10.2026, based on profiling, Customs officers intercepted an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok (Flight AI-2335) at Terminal-3. Diverted at the Green Channel, examination of his metallic silver trolley bag revealed 13 polythene pouches of suspected Ganja/Marijuana, weighing 12,859.5g (net wt.), valued at approx. ₹4.5 crore. Passenger arrested u/s 43(B); substance seized u/s 43(A), NDPS Act, 1985. Case booked u/s 8, 20, 23 & 29 of the NDPS Act. 🇮🇳 #IGIAirport #CustomsAlert #NDPS @FinMinIndia @cbic_india @Delhicustoms @Drug_Free_India — Delhi Customs (Airport & General) (@AirportGenCus) October 9, 2026 The Delhi Customs added that a metallic silver trolley bag, upon examination, revealed 13 polythene pouches stuffed with the contraband.

The seized marijuana weighed a net total of 12,859.5 grams (12.85 kg).

"Diverted at the Green Channel, examination of his metallic silver trolley bag revealed 13 polythene pouches of suspected Ganja/Marijuana, weighing 12,859.5g (net wt.), valued at approx. Rs 4.5 crore," it said.

Legal Action Taken

The passenger has been arrested under Section 43(B) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, while the illegal substance was seized under Section 43(A).

Customs officials have registered a formal case under Sections 8, 20, 23, and 29 of the NDPS Act.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)