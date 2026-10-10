Delhi Police deployed over 35,000 personnel, turning the capital into a fortress to thwart the CJP's 'Jantar Mantar 2.0' protest. Demonstrators were detained and prohibitory orders enforced amid demands for CEC Gyanesh Kumar's ouster.

High-Security Clampdown in Delhi

The Delhi Police conducted flag marches across the Connaught Place area and detained several demonstrators near Janpath on Saturday as the national capital turned into a high-security fortress ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) unsanctioned 'Jantar Mantar 2.0' protest demanding the sacking of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Over 35,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel were mobilised across the capital under directives from the Union Home Ministry. Rapid Action Force (RAF) teams, uniform-mounted body cameras, and the specialised all-women 'Pink Force' were deployed to prevent untoward incidents, while 57 Delhi metro station gates were closed. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remained clamped in New Delhi, while neighbouring Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) also enforced Section 163 till October 20, citing festival crowds, examinations, and potential farmer or political agitations, prompting strict joint interstate border checks.

Detention Plans and Police Directives

Having denied permission for the gathering citing past instances of violence, Delhi Police directed on-ground teams to detain anyone attempting to demonstrate, assigning six stadiums and community centres—including Chhatrasal and Rajiv Gandhi stadiums—as temporary holding facilities. While CAPF personnel were directed not to carry firearms, police teams were armed with batons, with instructions to avoid verbal confrontations.

CJP Activist Slams Centre, Alleges 'Emergency-Like Atmosphere'

Before departing Mumbai for Delhi, CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke launched a scathing attack on the Centre, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "scared of the youth" and creating an "emergency-like atmosphere." "Narendra Modi is a dictator. He is scared, which is why he has shut down railways, metro, and all roads. Are Narendra Modi and Amit Shah waging a war against their own country's people?" Dipke alleged, asserting his constitutional right to protest peacefully under Article 19. He added that he was prepared for arrest and unfazed by potential detention under UAPA or NSA upon landing in Delhi.

Protest Stems from Opposition-EC Standoff

The protest call comes amid a mounting standoff between the Opposition and the Election Commission of India over alleged "vote chori" and deletions in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Leaders of the INDIA bloc recently submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu demanding the CEC's resignation, suspension of the SIR exercise, and a return to paper ballots. (ANI)