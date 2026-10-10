Delhi Police heightened security, closing metro stations ahead of a CJP-INDIA bloc protest at Jantar Mantar. Protesters demand the CEC's resignation. Activist Abhijeet Dipke slammed the govt, while police denied permission for the demonstration.

Delhi on High Alert Ahead of Protest

Delhi Police on Saturday tightened security across the national capital ahead of a protest call by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the INDIA bloc at Jantar Mantar. Police have conducted flag marches, intensified vehicle checks at border points and deployed personnel at key entry and exit routes. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also closed entry and exit gates at several metro stations ahead of the protest.

According to an official communication, Delhi Police proposed closing entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations across the national capital and reducing train frequency at these stations in view of the planned protests. Earlier, police detained a few protesters who had started gathering at Jantar Mantar for the CJP demonstration. CJP plans to hold a protest today, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The proposed outreach comes amid an escalating political confrontation between the Opposition and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over alleged "vote chori" and the revision of electoral rolls.

CJP Activist Slams Centre

Earlier in the day, CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "scared of the youth" and accused the Centre of "waging a war against its own people" through what he described as emergency-like conditions. He was speaking to reporters in Mumbai before leaving for New Delhi for the protest. He also alleged that police personnel were visiting residential areas to discourage people from joining the demonstration, asserting that peaceful protest was a fundamental right.

"Narendra Modi is a dictator. He is scared. Which is why he has shut down railways, metro, and all roads. If Narendra Modi is so afraid of the youth of this country, the people of this country, then why is he sitting on the Prime Minister's chair?" Dipke said. "To save his power, he is picking up people from trains and making announcements in societies that no one should go to the protest. The Delhi Police is going to people's homes and saying no one should protest. Why shouldn't they go? Protesting is our fundamental right. Article 19 gives us the fundamental right to protest in a very democratic and peaceful manner, and that is what we are going to do," Dipke said.

Police Deny Permission for Demonstration

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police denied permission to the party to hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar, citing a previous breakdown of the law and order situation in the area. (ANI)