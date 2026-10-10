Thousands of people gathered on the streets of Jorhat in Assam to celebrate Mahalaya. The occasion, which heralds the arrival of Goddess Durga and the countdown to Durga Puja, saw devotees participate in age-old traditions and prayers.

Thousands of people took to the streets of Jorhat in the early hours of the morning to celebrate Mahalaya, a significant occasion that heralds the arrival of Goddess Durga and marks the countdown to Durga Puja, one of the most eagerly awaited festivals in Assam and across the country.

Every year, people in Jorhat come out onto the streets in the early hours of Mahalaya to observe the occasion and participate in the age-old tradition. The annual gathering reflects the town’s deep-rooted cultural and religious connections with the festival, as devotees welcome the festive season with prayers, hymns and traditional rituals.

Spiritual and Cultural Significance

The streets witnessed a lively atmosphere as people gathered to mark the auspicious day. For many, Mahalaya is not only a spiritual occasion but also an emotional reminder of family traditions and cultural heritage passed down through generations.

It marks the conclusion of Pitru Paksha, 15 days dedicated to paying homage to departed ancestors through prayers and religious rituals. The occasion is also associated with the invocation of Goddess Durga, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

Centenary Celebration by Tarajan Sanmilan Puja Committee

In Jorhat, the annual early-morning gathering has become a familiar tradition, bringing people together to observe Mahalaya and welcome the arrival of the festive season. The occasion signals the beginning of preparations for Durga Puja, when communities across Assam come together to celebrate with devotion, cultural programmes and elaborate festivities.

Speaking to ANI, Tarajan Sanmilan Puja Committee President Bhupen Baruah said, “Tarajan Sammilan is a nearly 100-year-old tradition in Jorhat, and this year marks the completion of 100 years of the Sammilan.”

“To mark this historic occasion, we have tried to celebrate Mahalaya on a grander scale than in previous years. We started a procession from our temple, which is about two kilometres from here, and marched all the way to this venue,” Baruah said.

“After reaching here, we performed our theme song. We have also brought two or three other cultural programmes, which will be performed here as part of the celebration,” he added.

Beliefs Behind the Dawn Gathering

Speaking to ANI, a resident Ghosh said, "Today, we are at Gar Ali in Jorhat, where thousands of people have gathered to celebrate Mahalaya. The reason behind this massive gathering is the spiritual significance of this auspicious day.

“Mahalaya is believed to mark the arrival of Goddess Durga on Earth from Mount Kailash. According to religious beliefs, the arrival of the Goddess fills the atmosphere with purity and divine energy. People believe that even a gentle touch of the sacred breeze on their bodies can help free them from ailments and diseases, while their mental stress and anxieties fade away. This belief draws thousands of people onto the streets, where they walk around and breathe in the fresh morning air,” Ghosh said.

“However, the most significant aspect of Mahalaya is that it marks the conclusion of Pitru Paksha, the period dedicated to paying homage to one's ancestors. Pitru Paksha began in late September this year and concludes today, marking the beginning of Devi Paksha, the auspicious period associated with Goddess Durga and the countdown to Durga Puja," he added. (ANI)