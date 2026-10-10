Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi and BJP leaders, including Sambit Patra, paid homage to Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das on his 149th birth anniversary, hailing his legacy of 'Seva' and its relevance to PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi paid floral tribute to Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das on his 149th birth anniversary, remembering the freedom fighter, social reformer and educationist for his contribution to society.

BJP Leaders Pay Homage

BJP leaders also paid tributes to Gopabandhu Das on the occasion of his birth anniversary. BJP national spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra said, "If there were a single word synonymous with Gopabandhu Das, it would be 'Seva'. The BJP is currently conducting the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'. PM Modi has conveyed a message to all of us that to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047, every Indian—regardless of political affiliation, party, or ideology—must embrace the spirit of service. Today, in the presence of our President, we have pledged to carry Pandit Gopabandhu’s message of service to each village across Odisha, and we are moving forward with that very resolve."

Odisha BJP State President Manmohan Samal said Gopabandhu Das is a symbol of service. "Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das is revered by all; he is a symbol of service and a beacon of trust. In those times, the common people placed their trust in Gopabandhu Das. Whenever a major crisis struck—be it drought, earthquake, or any other calamity—Gopabandhu Das stood by them. He employed various means to unite society—specifically to bind Odisha together and foster a broader connection across the region...," Samal said.

BJP MLA Om Prakash Mishra said, "Today marks the birth anniversary of Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das... A gathering of approximately 10,000 to 15,000 party workers has taken place here; they have united with great enthusiasm to pay their heartfelt tributes and offer their salutations at the feet of Pandit-ji."

Legacy of Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das

Gopabandhu Das was born on 9 October, 1877, in Suando village, near Puri. Popularly known as Utkalmani, the Jewel of Utkal or Odisha, Gopabandhu Das will be ever remembered by the people of Odisha for his supreme sacrifices to serve the poor and the distressed, his role in protecting the dignity of the Odia language and the creation of a separate Odisha province, his sincere attempt to spread education, as a social reformer, a nationalist leader, a journalist in furthering people’s interests and, above all, as a poet. (ANI)