A fresh political fight has erupted in Maharashtra after BJP leaders compared Pahalgam terror attack to the recent Hindi-Marathi language row. Uddhav Thackeray and other opposition leaders accused BJP of insulting Maharashtra and Marathi identity.

A major political row has erupted in Maharashtra after BJP leaders compared the recent Hindi-Marathi language tensions to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam saw Hindu civilians killed by terrorists after being asked their religion. BJP leaders have drawn parallels between that attack and recent incidents of violence in Maharashtra where Hindi-speaking individuals were allegedly targeted.

This comparison has sparked strong backlash from opposition parties like Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, and NCP-SCP, who say the BJP is insulting Maharashtra and misusing a terror tragedy for political gain.

BJP's controversial statements

Ashish Shelar compares attack to Marathi-Hindi row

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar compared the pain caused by the Pahalgam attack to that caused by alleged attacks on Hindi-speaking people in Maharashtra.

"In Pahalgam, they shot them after asking about their religion. And here, they beat up innocent Hindus just because of the language they speak," Shelar said.

He added that both incidents cause pain, suffering, and mental distress.

Nishikant Dubey likens opposition to terrorists

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey took it further by comparing Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, and NCP-SCP to terrorists like Salahuddin, Masood Azhar, and Dawood Ibrahim.

He claimed these parties were committing atrocities based on language, just like terrorists targeted people for their religion.

What happened in Maharashtra?

The BJP’s remarks came after a series of violent incidents in Maharashtra related to the ongoing Hindi-Marathi language debate. A group of MNS workers allegedly vandalised an entrepreneur’s office in Worli, Mumbai.

In another viral video, men believed to be part of a regional party were seen beating a shopkeeper near Mumbai for not speaking Marathi.

Police arrested five MNS members and registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

How the opposition responded

Uddhav Thackeray's sharp counter

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray strongly criticised the BJP and asked, "Where are the terrorists of the Pahalgam attack now? Did they join your party?"

Thackeray said BJP leaders were using the tragedy to distract from their own failures and insulting Marathi identity by comparing language activists to terrorists. He added, "We are not against the Hindi language… but comparing Marathi people to terrorists shows BJP's real mindset."

Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray join in

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said it was shameful to compare Marathi speakers to Pahalgam terrorists. "Is the Marathi language to be found in Pakistan, Bangladesh or Nepal?" he asked.

Aaditya Thackeray also slammed the BJP for failing to arrest the Pahalgam attackers, saying, "Where did those terrorists go? No one knows if they fled to Pakistan or joined BJP."

He accused BJP of having 'a lot of poison' in its heart against Maharashtra.

What’s the bigger issue?

The comments reflect a growing divide between the ruling BJP and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra. The language row has now been linked with national security, terror attacks, and regional pride, turning it into a wider political and cultural clash. Opposition leaders are accusing the BJP of:

Failing to act on national security

Diverting attention from real issues

Hurting Marathi pride

Comparing citizens to terrorists

BJP leaders, meanwhile, maintain that violence in the name of language is just as dangerous and painful as religiously motivated attacks.