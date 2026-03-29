BJP MP Manoj Tiwari lauded PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', calling it a source of 'general knowledge' for India. In the 132nd episode, the PM expressed gratitude to Gulf nations for their assistance to Indians amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

'Mann Ki Baat' is general knowledge: Manoj Tiwari

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', saying that it serves as a "general knowledge" related to the country. "I believe that 'Mann Ki Baat' serves as a general knowledge related to the whole country... I try to attend these sessions with new people... We put in an effort for each and every one to attend these sessions as the information comes directly from the PM, clearing all fake information... Today I heard 'Mann Ki Baat' along with the students of the law faculty of DU... I have even taken notes... I would like to thank the people who were present here today with me," the BJP said while listening the 132nd episode of Mann ki Baat with students and faculty of Delhi University.

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PM Modi on West Asia conflict

PM Modi expressed gratitude towards Gulf nations for assistance to Indians residing there amid the West Asia conflict and noted that India is facing the global fuel crisis resolutely. In Mann ki Baat, PM Modi asked political parties and citizens not to politicise the West Asia conflict and avoid spreading rumours.

"The month of March has been eventful at a global level. In the past, the entire world faced numerous problems for a long time due to the COVID. We all expected that after emerging through the COVID crisis, the world would move forward on the path of progress with a fresh start. But conditions of war and conflict continued to emerge in different regions of the world. Currently, a fierce war has been going on for a month in our neighbourhood. Relatives of lakhs of families reside in these countries, and particularly work in the Gulf countries. I am grateful to Gulf countries for providing every kind of assistance to over one crore Indians there," he said.

The conflict in West Asia began with Israel-US strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (ANI)