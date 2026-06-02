BRS' K T Rama Rao slammed Rahul Gandhi over unfulfilled job promises, challenging him to face Telangana's unemployed youth. He accused the Congress govt of failing its commitments and winning power through false propaganda and '420 promises'.

KTR Challenges Rahul Gandhi on Job Promises

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao on Tuesday launched a sharp critique of Rahul Gandhi, demanding accountability regarding job creation and employment promises. He alleged that the current administration has failed to deliver on its commitments to the youth of Telangana has won power by making the same false claims in the form of 'declarations and 420 promises.'

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Speaking on the occasion of the state's foundation day, K T Rama Rao, questioned the efficacy of the state government's initiatives and said, "Rahul Gandhi misled unemployed students and youth by making promises in Ashok Nagar. Why has the Congress government not provided even 4,000 new jobs in two and a half years? What has Rahul Gandhi been doing during this period? I challenge Rahul Gandhi to visit Telangana and face the unemployed youth."

'Telangana a Centre of Protests'

The leader claimed that widespread public dissatisfaction has turned Telangana into a 'centre of protests.' He said, "I challenge Revanth Reddy to meet unemployed youth at Chikkadpally Library and Ashok Nagar crossroads without police protection. The entire state of Telangana has become a protest centre. Farmers, unemployed youth, government employees, and retired employees are all protesting against the government. Demonstrations are taking place across the state."

Call for 'Public Movement' to 'Protect Telangana'

Expressing his concerns regarding the current governance and the party's future direction, KTR stated, "People across Telangana are now saying, 'Congress must go, KCR must return. Their struggle is not for political power but for Telangana. Their goal is to protect the Telangana state, which was achieved through great sacrifice. Telangana is being misruled, and Congress is taking away the state's pride and identity."

"Let's pledge to prepare for another public movement in defence of Telangana. While Telangana's people are not receiving benefits, funds are somehow reaching Rahul Gandhi's account," he added.

Congress Accused of Winning Power Through Lies

KT Rama Rao further alleged that the ruling party attained office by spreading negative propaganda and that the administration's platform was built upon a series of unfulfilled pledges, promises and lies. He added, " The Congress party came to power by spreading false allegations, misinformation, and negative propaganda against the previous government and KCR. Congress won power by making the same false claims in the form of declarations and 420 promises. Congress polluted Telangana politics with lies, fabricated stories, and malicious propaganda." (ANI)