A huge corruption scandal is brewing in Malda's Harishchandrapur over the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. A woman claims her scheme money has been going into a local tutor's bank account for the last five years, even though she has her own account. This has caused a major uproar in the district.

Malda News: A shocking case of corruption has come to light in Malda's Harishchandrapur, all centered around the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. One woman's rightful government grant has been going into someone else's bank account for five straight years! The BJP is claiming this isn't just a one-off case but part of a larger corruption racket that could have affected over 300 families.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Nun Nahar, a resident of Sonakul village in the Harishchandrapur police station area, is at the heart of this controversy. She had applied for the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme back in 2020. But she alleges that she hasn't received a single rupee in her account till date.

What exactly is the allegation?

Here's the shocking part. Documents and bank statements show that the government money allocated in her name, from 2021 to 2026, has been regularly deposited into the account of a local private tutor, Golam Mortuza! The biggest question is, how did someone receive another person's money in their account for five straight years and claim to know nothing about it? Or is there a deeper mystery here?

On the other hand, Nun Nahar says she repeatedly complained at the 'Duare Sarkar' camps, but years went by without any solution. As a result, she was denied the benefits of a government scheme meant for her.

BJP leader Omprakash Ghosh has claimed that it's not just the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme; there's a mountain of corruption in multiple government projects, including tree plantation drives and the Indira Awas Yojana. In his words, "This is just the beginning. Bigger scams will be exposed in the coming days."

Meanwhile, the current Trinamool MLA of Harishchandrapur, Matibur Rahman, has added a new twist to the story. He has made it clear that "this kind of injustice will not be tolerated. The guilty must be investigated and punished severely." He also dropped a significant hint, suggesting that some parts of the local administration, people close to the former MLA Tajmul Hossain, and the Harishchandrapur BDO might be involved. This has only intensified the political blame game.

Now, everyone in Harishchandrapur is asking the same question: is this just a case of administrative carelessness, or is it a well-organised racket to loot government funds? The opposition is demanding a full investigation, and ordinary people are getting worried—is their rightful government aid reaching the right hands?