A woman's Uber ride allegedly turned violent following a dispute over an extra ₹40 fare, as detailed in a viral Instagram post. She claims the driver slapped and intimidated her, raising serious concerns about passenger safety. Uber has since responded to the incident, condemning the driver's actions and reinstating the woman's account.

An Uber ride that began like any other allegedly turned into a distressing and violent encounter for a woman, according to a viral post shared on Instagram. Serious worries about passenger safety and platform responsibility have been raised by the incident, which allegedly escalated over a fee disagreement. Instagram user @theycallme_thematchagirl uploaded the post, describing how the circumstances during her journey swiftly turned into a safety concern. According to her story, a small argument over an extra fare turned into physical abuse and intimidation.

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She wrote, “This happened during an Uber ride. The fare on the app was ₹501. The driver demanded an extra ₹40 - off the app. When I refused, he stepped closer to intimidate me. I pushed back. What followed was not just an argument. He slapped me. He grabbed and twisted my hand, hurting me. And then said - ‘Phir se maar ke dikhaun kya?’ I immediately called my office team. They came down to help. This is not a ‘service issue’. This is a safety issue.”

She goes on to say in the video that the driver reportedly tried to lock the car when she was exiting, with one foot already outside. She claims that once he came outside and got close to her, she shoved him in self-defence. She claims that throughout the altercation, he smacked her.

She continues by saying that two or three onlookers interfered to assist defuse the conflict. The lady further alleges that the driver continuously threatened her and showed no remorse. She also says that the platform later deactivated her account.

Watch Viral Video

Uber Reacts to Viral Video

Online criticism over the event was widespread, and many users questioned platform accountability as well as driver conduct.

Uber responded to the post, saying, “Hi Shivanii, we’re deeply sorry for what you experienced. Safety is our top priority, and any form of physical harm or intimidation has no place on the Uber platform. We strongly condemn the driver’s actions and have taken appropriate action in line with our policies. We also acknowledge your concerns about the support provided and are taking steps to strengthen our response in such situations. Your account has been reinstated, and we remain available to provide any necessary support as you engage with law enforcement authorities.”