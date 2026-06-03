RJD MP Manoj Jha questioned the transfer of the CBSE chief over evaluation irregularities, asking if it was real accountability. He also welcomed the appointment of DK Shivakumar as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka, congratulating him.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Wednesday questioned the transfer of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chief amid the ongoing controversy over alleged irregularities in answer sheet evaluation, asking whether the move amounted to real accountability.

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Speaking to ANI, Jha said that the official who was transferred may not have been responsible for the decisions under scrutiny, and alleged that those actually responsible remain untouched. "He must not have taken the decision. The ones who made the decision stay protected... Is this called taking an action? Did they understand the pain of the students?" Jha said.

Govt Sets Up Inquiry Committee

His remarks came after the Centre transferred CBSE officials and constituted a one-member inquiry committee to probe issues related to the procurement of services for the board's On-Screen Marking system.

According to an official order, the inquiry will be headed by S Radha Chauhan, Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission. The committee has been tasked with examining procurement-related matters concerning the OSM system and has been empowered to seek assistance from other government departments as required. It has been directed to submit its report to the Department of Personnel and Training within one month.

The development comes amid growing scrutiny of CBSE's digital evaluation system, with reports of technical glitches in its post-result portal and alleged discrepancies in evaluated answer sheets.

Jha Welcomes New Karnataka CM

Meanwhile, on the political developments in Karnataka, Jha welcomed the appointment of DK Shivakumar as Chief Minister and said it was a decision taken by the Congress party. "It is the Congress party's decision. DK Shivakumar will take the oath as the CM today. I congratulate him from our party," Jha said.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader DK Shivakumar took oath as the 34th Chief Minister of Karnataka at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan, marking a significant leadership transition in the state. Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara was also sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Shivakumar took the oath of office while carrying a copy of the Constitution of India, underscoring the significance of the occasion.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by top Congress leaders, religious heads and dignitaries from across the country. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal were among the senior leaders present at the event, reflecting the party's united support for the new leadership in Karnataka.

Shivakumar, one of the Congress's most prominent leaders in Karnataka, has represented the Kanakapura Assembly constituency for eight consecutive terms and has served as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president since 2020. He played a key role in leading the party to victory in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections and has been instrumental in strengthening the organisation in the state.

(ANI)