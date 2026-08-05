The Himachal Pradesh government, led by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has approved a historic 78% salary increase for contract and Job Trainee Medical Officers (Specialists), raising their monthly pay from Rs. 33,660 to Rs. 60,000.

Massive Salary Hike for Specialist Doctors

In a significant decision aimed at further strengthening healthcare services in the state, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has approved a historic increase of 78 per cent in the monthly salary of contract and Job Trainee Medical Officers (Specialists). Under this decision, their monthly salary has been increased directly from Rs. 33,660 to Rs. 60,000.

Earlier, in 2022, after the implementation of the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission, the salary of Job Trainee Medical Officers (Specialists) was raised from around Rs. 27,000 to Rs. 33,660 with an increase of approximately 24 per cent. Now, the Congress-led state government has approved a 78 per cent salary hike, providing a substantial boost to these specialists.

This decision is expected to encourage specialist doctors to serve in government healthcare institutions and help ensure the availability of quality healthcare services in remote areas of the state.

Broader Support for Medical Professionals

Under the leadership of Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the state government has been consistently taking concrete steps to strengthen the healthcare sector so that people can access better treatment and modern medical facilities close to their homes, reducing the need to travel outside the state for healthcare. In line with this vision, the government had earlier increased the monthly stipend of postgraduate medical students studying in government medical colleges. The stipend for first-year PG students was increased from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 50,000, for second-year PG students from Rs. 45,000 to Rs. 60,000 and for third-year PG students from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 65,000.

The medical students perusing post graduation play a crucial role in patient care alongside their academic training. Recognising their responsibilities, the government enhanced their stipends to motivate them to provide better healthcare services. Similarly, keeping in view the important role of Senior Residents and other specialist doctors in the medical colleges, the government also increased their monthly stipends by 50 per cent to 170 per cent. The monthly stipend of Senior Residents and Tutor Specialists was increased from Rs. 60,000-Rs. 65,000 to Rs. 1,00,000. The monthly stipend of Super Specialists and Senior Residents (Super Specialists) was increased from Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 65,000 to Rs. 1,30,000.

CM Highlights Healthcare as Top Priority

The Chief Minister stated that healthcare and education were among the state government's highest priorities. Over the past three and a half years, the government has taken several important decisions to bring about comprehensive reforms in these sectors. He said that the increase in the salaries of Contract and Job Trainee Medical Officers (Specialists) would further strengthen healthcare services and help provide better medical facilities to the people of the state.

The Chief Minister further added that while the government was expanding modern technology and advanced medical facilities across healthcare institutions, it was also taking effective measures to address the shortage of doctors and other healthcare personnel. He expressed confidence that these initiatives would ensure that people across the state receive high-quality healthcare services closer to their homes. (ANI)