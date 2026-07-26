PM Modi, in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, praised inspiring initiatives like a Manipur astrophysicist's discovery, Bihar's plastic recycling, UP's women entrepreneurs, and conservation efforts in Gujarat, Kashmir, and Tripura.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted inspiring initiatives and achievements from different parts of the country, including a Manipur-born astrophysicist's role in discovering a young galaxy cluster, environmental conservation in Gujarat and Bihar, and women-led entrepreneurship in Uttar Pradesh.

During the 136th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi highlighted the contribution of Manipur-born astrophysicist Dr Ronaldo Laishram, who works in Japan and was part of a team that discovered a large cluster of young galaxies.

Manipur Astrophysicist Discovers Galaxy Cluster

"I would like to tell you all about Dr Ronaldo Laishram from Manipur. His name is Ronaldo, but he's an astrophysicist. He works in Japan and was part of the team that discovered a large cluster of young galaxies. They named this entire cluster the Loktak proto-cluster, after a beautiful lake in Manipur," he said.

'Waste to Wealth' Initiative in Bihar

The Prime Minister also highlighted a "Waste to Wealth" initiative in Sitamarhi, Bihar, where discarded plastic is being recycled to make benches for public spaces. "A wonderful example of 'Waste to Wealth' has emerged in Sitamarhi, Bihar. Here, waste is being recycled to create attractive benches. Approximately 40 kg of single-use plastic is used to make one bench. These benches are strong, durable, comfortable, and eco-friendly. They are installed in government schools, parks, and public spaces. This is also raising awareness about environmental conservation," PM Modi said.

PM Modi added, "This initiative is also raising awareness among people about environmental conservation. Both local bodies and the district administration play a vital role in this effort. That's also generating local employment opportunities. This initiative in Sitamarhi shows us that 'Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle' is no longer just a slogan but is becoming a part of our lives."

Conservation Efforts in Gujarat

Highlighting conservation efforts in Gujarat, he said the Indian Grey Hornbill was re-establishing its nest in the Gir forests after nearly six decades. "After nearly 60 years, the Indian Grey Hornbill is re-establishing its nest in the Gir forests of Gujarat. This is the result of years of conservation and restoration efforts in Gir," he said.

"Hornbills are called farmers of the forests. They eat fruits and spread the seeds far and wide, from which new trees grow in the forest. In this way, a bird helps re-green the forest," he added.

Mass Tree Plantation in Ahmedabad

PM Modi also praised an example of public participation in Ahmedabad, where more than 3.5 lakh saplings were planted in the Bhaij area within an hour. "The amazing power of public participation has been demonstrated in Ahmedabad. More than 350,000 saplings were planted in the Bhaij area within an hour, with over 25,000 people participating," he said.

"In the coming years, these saplings will form a dense urban forest. This effort has been recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records," the Prime Minister added.

Women-Led Entrepreneurship in Uttar Pradesh

Highlighting women-led entrepreneurship in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi spoke about a Self Help Group in Lakhiwala village of Bijnor district that developed 'Vidur Prerana Swadeshi Herbal Tea'. "Women associated with a Self Help Group in Lakhiwala village, Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, have created 'Vidur Prerana Swadeshi Herbal Tea.' It contains natural ingredients like lemongrass, giloy, liquorice, basil, raw turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, and fennel," he said.

He said the tea had gained popularity in a short period and the initiative, which started with an investment of just Rs 1 lakh, had now reached major institutions across the country. "The most inspiring thing is its beginning. This entire effort started with just one lakh rupees. Today, the brand has reached major institutions across the country. This initiative shows us that when local knowledge, nature, and women's confidence come together, even a small effort can become the beginning of big change," PM Modi said.

Preserving Kashmir's 'Wagu' Mat-Making Craft

The Prime Minister also spoke about efforts to preserve Kashmir's traditional 'Wagu' mat-making craft, which is made from reeds and paddy straw. "When you have both skill and a passion to do something, every path becomes easy. This is reflected in the efforts being made today to preserve Kashmir's traditional mat, the 'Wagu'. It is made from reeds and paddy straw. The tradition of making this mat is centuries old," he said.

PM Modi said Srinagar-based Ghulam Hussain and his daughter Tanzila had resolved to revive the traditional craft despite facing several challenges. "Ghulam Hussain comes from a very ordinary family. He faced many challenges in this work. But his resolve to preserve the 'Wagu' was unwavering. Soon, many people joined his efforts," he said.

Innovative Sanskrit Learning in Kerala

Highlighting innovative efforts to promote Sanskrit among children, PM Modi spoke about a school in South Chittoor in Ernakulam, Keralam, where a Sanskrit club has introduced a project linking Sanskrit letters with football. "I learned about a sports initiative in South Chittoor, Ernakulam, Keralam. A school there has a Sanskrit club where a teacher, Abhilash ji, is popularising Sanskrit in a unique way. This project has been named 'Aksharakanduk'; it explains Sanskrit letters in a simple manner by linking them to terms used in football. This makes learning enjoyable while also fostering a deeper connection between people and sports," he said.

Reviving Tripura's 'Chongprung' Instrument

PM Modi also highlighted efforts to revive the traditional 'Chongprung' musical instrument of Tripura. "There's an instrument called the 'Chongprung' from Tripura. It's very popular among the tribal communities there. Made of bamboo, this instrument has three strings. The tune it produces is very melodious, similar to that of the sarod," he said.

Noting that the instrument's popularity among the youth had declined, PM Modi praised Suraj Kumar Debbarma for taking up the task of reviving it. "For some reason, its popularity among the youth had begun to decline. In such a situation, Suraj Kumar Debbarma resolved to make it popular again. Today, his efforts are bearing fruit," he said.

Leaders Tune in to 'Mann Ki Baat'

Meanwhile, several BJP leaders and Chief Ministers listened to the 136th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' across the country. Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and BJP national president Nitin Nabin listened to the programme in Patna, while Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai heard it in Raipur. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha listened to the episode in Agartala, while Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma heard the Prime Minister's address in Kamrup. (ANI)