Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal lauded PM Modi's 128th 'Mann Ki Baat' for inspiring citizens. PM Modi hailed India's space sector, a youth drone team, and the Women's Blind Cricket Team's T20 World Cup victory in the episode.

Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat program inspires citizens of the country, adding that PM Modi touched several important points in the 128th episode of the monthly radio program.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters, Jaiswal said, "PM discussed the Indian Navy's bravery. He also discussed Bhutan. Vocal for Local has always been the Prime Minister's slogan that Indians should use only goods made in India. He also had a special discussion about Indian players. We draw inspiration from the Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat program."

PM Hails India's Space Sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's achievements in the space sector, calling it a reflection of the nation's "new thinking, innovation and youth power."Addressing the nation during the 128th episode of his monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi lauded a team of young people from Pune, who attempted to fly drones in Mars-like conditions.

He said, "A few days ago, a video on social media caught my attention. It was about a unique drone competition organised by ISRO. In this video, our country's youth, especially our Gen-Z, were attempting to fly drones in Martian-like conditions. In this competition, a team of young people from Pune achieved some success. Their drone even fell and crashed several times, but they did not give up. After several attempts, this team's drone managed to fly for some time in the conditions of Mars."

He added that the video reminded him of the setback when Chandrayaan went out of network coverage. Further, the Prime Minister added that the setback was followed by the success of Chandrayaan-3.

Tribute to Women's Blind Cricket Team

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the India Women's Blind Cricket Team for winning the first-ever Women's Blind T20 World Cup, while addressing the nation during the 128th episode of his monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat.

PM Modi added that it's a great achievement for the Indian team to lift the prestigious title without losing a single match in the Women's Blind T20 World Cup.

PM Modi said, "Our women's team won the Blind Cricket World Cup. It's a great achievement that the Indian team won this tournament without losing a single match. Our countrymen are very proud of every player on this team."

India scripted history by winning the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind. India Women's Cricket Team secured a convincing seven-wicket win against Nepal in a one-sided final in Colombo. (ANI)