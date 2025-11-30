Police in Murshidabad, West Bengal, recovered about 60-70 live socket bombs from a jackfruit orchard. The explosives were found buried in three plastic containers following a police raid. BDDS and CID teams have been called for disposal.

Large Cache of Bombs Recovered in Murshidabad

Three plastic containers containing approximately 60-70 live socket bombs buried in a jackfruit orchard have been recovered in Murshidabad, police said on Sunday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Acting on a reliable source of information, the Domkal Police Station (PS) team conducted a raid at Kupila Biswaspara, Murshidabad, West Bengal, under Raipur GP, Domkal PS on Sunday.

Bomb Squad Notified for Disposal

A security guard detail has been deployed to the scene, and the BDDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad) and CID teams have been notified to dispose of the recovered explosives.

Further details awaited. (ANI)