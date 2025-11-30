Shiv Sena's Shaina NC reacted to the National Herald case, stating it's not a 'witch hunt'. She urged the Gandhi family, who hold a 76% stake in Young Indian, to publicly present their case against allegations of a conspiracy to acquire AJL assets.

'Not a witch hunt': Shaina NC asks Gandhis to present their case

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Sunday reacted to the latest developments in the National Herald money laundering case, stressing that the case is not a "witch hunt" against the Gandhi family. Speaking to ANI, Shaina NC said that if the FIR alleges the Gandhis conspired to acquire the assets of Associated Journals Limited (AJL) through Young Indian, the family should publicly present their case. She added that the allegations raise serious questions about the manner in which AJL was obtained.

"The National Herald case is not a witch hunt. The FIR alleges a criminal conspiracy to fraudulently acquire Associate Journals Limited, which was owned by the National Herald newspaper, and that the assets are worth almost 2,000 crores. Isn't this a big amount? And if the FIR accuses the Gandhis of conspiring to acquire these assets through Young Indian, the Gandhis, who hold 76 per cent stake in the company, should come out and express their case..." Shaina NC said.

She further stated, "It is not for you and me to sit on judgment, but if one crore to Young Indians was then used to acquire AJL without wiping 50 lakhs to the Congress party...all of this raises serious questions as to who the beneficiaries owned the AJL and who were the people who were part of Dotex Merchandise Private Limited," Shaina told ANI.

New FIR filed in Herald case

Earlier on Sunday, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police filed a new FIR in the Herald case. This FIR includes six names in addition to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. The filing followed a complaint made to the EOW by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters.

The chargesheet names several senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, and others, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED has alleged financial irregularities involving Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), the original publisher of the National Herald.

The court is now set to pronounce its order on December 16. The National Herald case originated from a complaint filed by former MP Subramanian Swamy, alleging misuse of funds by Congress leaders and companies linked to AJL. (ANI)