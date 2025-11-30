Union Minister Kiren Rijiju appealed for decorum and 'cool heads' to ensure a smooth winter session of Parliament. He said the government will listen to the opposition's concerns during the all-party meeting before presenting its legislative agenda.

Rijiju Appeals for Smooth Winter Session

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday appealed to all political parties to maintain decorum and avoid disruptions during the upcoming winter session of Parliament, hoping that lawmakers "work with a cool head" to ensure smooth proceedings, as temperatures gradually drop with the onset of winter.

Speaking to ANI ahead of the all-party meeting in the Parliament, Rijiju said, "Since it's the winter session, we hope everyone works with a cool head and avoids heated debates. There will be a debate in Parliament, and I hope there will be no disruptions. If we work with a cool head, it'll be beneficial for the country, and the Parliament session will run smoothly." He added that during the all-party meeting, the government's focus will be primarily on listening to opposition concerns. "We'll sit with all the leaders of all the parties and listen to them. We won't be saying much on behalf of the government today. We'll just listen to the opposition parties," Rijiju said.

Business Advisory Committee Meetings Scheduled

He stated that the Business Advisory Committee meetings for both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are scheduled later in the day, at 4 pm and 5 pm, respectively. During the committee meetings, the government will present its legislative agenda, the Union Minister noted.

"There's a Business Advisory Committee meeting in the evening. The Lok Sabha meeting is at 4 pm, and the Rajya Sabha's is at 5 pm. We'll present our business at the committee meetings," he stated. The all-party meeting is currently underway at the Parliament.

Govt Ready to Discuss Delhi Air Pollution

On the issue of severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR, which is likely to be raised by opposition parties, Rijiju said the government is ready to respond whenever the matter is brought up for discussion. "Yes, it is there. When it is brought up for discussion, we will respond to it," he said.

Winter Session Schedule and Opposition's Agenda

The winter session of Parliament is set to take place on Monday from December 1, and will continue till December 19, as announced by Rijiju.

The INDIA bloc floor leaders have also called for a meeting at the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament on Monday. Congress, leading the Opposition in the two houses, will look to demand a discussion on repeated statements of US President Donald Trump on mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and also on trade agreements and issues with China.

Parliament is set to have 15 sittings across 19 days. Private Members' Bills are set to be taken for consideration on December 5 and 19, and Private Members' resolutions on December 12. (ANI)