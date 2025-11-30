The Border Security Force has sent a strong message to Pakistan – if needed, India is ready to launch another powerful military operation just like Operation Sindoor that shook our neighbor earlier this year.

The Border Security Force has sent a strong message to Pakistan – if needed, India is ready to launch another powerful military operation just like Operation Sindoor that shook our neighbor earlier this year. Senior BSF officers revealed on November 29, 2025, that more than 70 terror training camps have been quietly shifted deeper into Pakistani territory, far away from the border, after the heavy damage inflicted during the four-day operation in May.

Operation Sindoor was India's fierce military response to the horrific Pahalgam massacre on April 22, where 26 innocent people lost their lives in a terror attack planned from across the border. Between May 7 and May 10, Indian forces destroyed numerous terror launchpads – these are secret camps where terrorists receive training and weapons before sneaking into India to carry out attacks. The operation was so effective that Pakistan had no choice but to move these dangerous facilities much further inland, away from our reach.

DIG Vikram Kunwar, a senior BSF officer, explained that around 12 terror camps are now operating from the deeper areas of Sialkot and Zaffarwal in Pakistan's Punjab province, roughly 20 to 30 kilometers away from the Line of Control, not right at the border as they used to be. Additionally, about 60 more launchpads are functioning even deeper inside Pakistan. This forced retreat shows how badly Operation Sindoor hit them.

What's more interesting is how these terror groups have changed their strategy after facing heavy losses. Earlier, groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba maintained separate training camps for their fighters. But the May operation rattled them so much that they've now mixed their operations. Today, terrorists from different groups train together in combined units, constantly changing their numbers and locations to avoid detection.

Speaking at a joint press conference, BSF Inspector General Shashank Anand made it crystal clear that his force is fully prepared to resume operations if the government gives the green signal. Drawing from India's military history – the 1965 war, the 1971 war, the 1999 Kargil War, and now Operation Sindoor – he emphasized that the BSF has mastered both traditional warfare and modern hybrid combat techniques. "If we get the chance, we can cause more damage than we did in May. Whatever the government decides, the BSF will do its duty," he declared confidently.

Interestingly, during Operation Sindoor, Pakistani Rangers – Pakistan's equivalent of our BSF – abandoned their border posts and fled, unable to withstand the Indian assault. While they've since returned to their positions, IG Anand noted that Pakistan took considerable time to recover from the destruction. Although they've attempted to strengthen their defenses in some areas, every move they make is under constant Indian surveillance.

The BSF officers stressed that they're continuously adapting their strategies based on the changing situation along the border. Right now, there's no immediate terrorist movement near the frontier that should cause alarm, but the force remains on high alert, ready to strike when the opportunity presents itself.

This revelation shows how one decisive military operation can force our enemies to completely rethink their approach. The terror infrastructure that once threatened Indian lives from just across the border has been pushed back significantly. While military action has been paused for now, the message is loud and clear – India will not hesitate to protect its citizens, and our security forces stand ready round the clock to defend every inch of our motherland. The ball is now in Pakistan's court to ensure these terror camps don't become a threat again.

