    Mann Ki Baat @100: Special guest at National Conclave goes into labour, delivers a boy

    Poonam Devi, a member of a Self Help Group that creates various products from waste banana stems, was invited as a guest to attend the National Conclave. During the conclave, Devi went into labour and was rushed to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where she delivered a healthy baby boy. 

    First Published Apr 29, 2023, 3:59 PM IST

    Poonam Devi, a member of an Uttar Pradesh self-help organisation who was attending the Mann ki Baat @100 Conclave, gave birth to a baby boy. She was among the special invitees to the Conclave at Vigyan Bhawan on Wednesday since the Prime Minister mentioned her work at a self-help group near Lakhimpuri Kheri in one of the Mann ki Baat radio programmes.

    Poonam went into labour during the Conclave and was transported to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where she gave birth to a healthy baby boy, according to an official.

    The Self Help Group in Lakhimpur Kheri makes purses, mats, and other goods using fibre derived from banana stems, an effort that provides an extra source of income for rural women while also helping to reduce trash.

    Poonam was one among the 100 invitees whose names the Prime Minister had cited in earlier Mann Ki Baat programmes for their outstanding contributions to society.

    The day-long Conclave was organised to commemorate the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, which will air on Sunday. The Conclave was inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Railways Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw, and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur were among those who spoke at the conclave.

    The 100th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popular radio programme Mann Ki Baat will air on April 30. The 100th episode of this coveted programme will be broadcast on over 1000 radio stations, including private FM stations, community radios, and various TV channels. 

    A commemorative stamp and a coin were also issued during the 'Mann ki Baat@100' celebrations.

