Bill Gates lauds Mann Ki Baat's role in achieving SDG; congratulates PM Modi on 100th episode

Ahead of the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', Microsoft Co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates took to Twitter to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the milestone. He wrote, ''Mann ki Baat has catalyzed community-led action on sanitation, health, women's economic empowerment and other issues linked to the Sustainable Development Goals."

The 100th episode of this coveted programme will be broadcast on over 1000 radio stations, including private FM stations, community radios, and various TV channels. The BJP said it will make arrangements at around four lakh places across the country for people to hear the PM's address, with party president J P Nadda overseeing the entire exercise to make it a "historic" success.

A commemorative stamp and a coin were also issued during the 'Mann ki Baat@100' celebrations.

The 100th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popular radio programme Mann Ki Baat will air on April 30. A 'Mann Ki Baat' Conclave was also held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi to make this programme unforgettable where notable citizens of the country express their thoughts on the programme.

Many of the celebrities PM Modi had praised in previous episodes have been invited to Delhi for the 100th episode celebration. The PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme began on October 3, 2014. It airs at 11 a.m. on the last Sunday of each month. This programme is so popular that people anxiously await its arrival.