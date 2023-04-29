Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bill Gates lauds Mann Ki Baat's role in achieving SDG; congratulates PM Modi on 100th episode

    Ahead of the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', Microsoft Co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates took to Twitter to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the milestone. He wrote, ''Mann ki Baat has catalyzed community-led action on sanitation, health, women's economic empowerment and other issues linked to the Sustainable Development Goals."

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 29, 2023, 1:29 PM IST

    The world's fourth-richest person and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 100 episodes of monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. Bill Gates stated on social media that the Mann Ki Baat programme has done outstanding work in the areas of sanitation, health, and economic empowerment for women.

    Taking to Twitter, Gates wrote: "Mann Ki Baat has catalysed community-led action on sanitation, health, women's economic empowerment, and other issues linked to the Sustainable Development Goals."

    Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi vows to make the state No.1; slams Congress for abusing him 91 times

    The 100th episode of this coveted programme will be broadcast on over 1000 radio stations, including private FM stations, community radios, and various TV channels. The BJP said it will make arrangements at around four lakh places across the country for people to hear the PM's address, with party president J P Nadda overseeing the entire exercise to make it a "historic" success.

    A commemorative stamp and a coin were also issued during the 'Mann ki Baat@100' celebrations.

    The 100th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popular radio programme Mann Ki Baat will air on April 30. A 'Mann Ki Baat' Conclave was also held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi to make this programme unforgettable where notable citizens of the country express their thoughts on the programme. 

    Also Read | PM Modi dedicates 91 new 100 Watt FM transmitters to AIR network

    Many of the celebrities PM Modi had praised in previous episodes have been invited to Delhi for the 100th episode celebration. The PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme began on October 3, 2014. It airs at 11 a.m. on the last Sunday of each month. This programme is so popular that people anxiously await its arrival.

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2023, 1:29 PM IST
