    Rajasthan political turmoil: Here are the top developments so far

    Following a lengthy discussion at minister Shanti Dhariwal's residence in the evening, loyalists marched to speaker CP Joshi's residence, announcing their resignation as MLAs. They claimed that more than 90 MLAs visited Joshi. There are currently 108 members in the House of 200 MLAs.

    Rajasthan political crisis: Amid tussle over CM position, Ashok Gehlot loyalists submit resignations - adt
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 26, 2022, 8:57 AM IST

    Political unrest has erupted in the state amid speculation over Ashok Gehlot's potential replacement as chief minister of Rajasthan, who is set to run for the Congress presidential nomination next month. A group of Congress MLAs loyal to CM Gehlot submitted their resignation to assembly speaker CP Joshi in a late-night development amid the escalating political drama. The crisis erupted on Sunday, just days before a Congress legislature party (CLP) meeting in which his successor was expected to be chosen.

    Top development:
    1) A high-voltage drama ensued even as the CLP meeting was scheduled for around 7 pm at Ashok Gehlot's residence, with Sachin Pilot, who was seen as his likely successor, also expected to attend.

    2) However, the legislators, Gehlot's supporters, claimed their voices were not being heard. More than 90 MLAs were reported to have boarded a bus to the Speaker's residence on Sunday evening threatening to resign. They left around midnight from his house.

    3) A four-member delegation representing these legislators informed senior Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge that the crucial CLP meeting should happen after the Congress presidential elections, according to people familiar with the matter.

    4) Another demand reportedly made was that Rajasthan's next chief minister be chosen from among the 102 legislators who remained loyal during the 2020 crisis, a clear reference to Sachin Pilot's revolt against Gehlot.

    5) It is also requested that Ashok Gehlot be informed of the decision to select his successor. The presidential elections for Congress are scheduled for October. If chosen for the top position, Gehlot would be forced to resign due to the 'one man, one post' rule.

    6) The new revolt is reminiscent of the party's 2020 crisis, which occurred when Pilot went camping in Haryana. He reportedly returned after receiving assurances from the Gandhis.

    7) The opposition is already attacking the grand old party over holding a countrywide programme called the Bharat Jodo Yatra to strengthen grassroots-level connections. Union minister Bhupender Yadav captioned a photo of Rahul Gandhi with Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, "Please unite them first."

    8) The current crisis comes amid concerns about the upcoming state elections in Rajasthan, which are scheduled for next year.

    9) "Every MLA believes in Sonia Gandhi, the interim president. We have maintained our position and anticipate that our demands will be considered when the high command makes the final decision. We want the party to look after those loyal to Congress," according to Mahesh Joshi.

    10) Meanwhile, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has directed Kharge and Maken to hold one-on-one meetings with disgruntled Rajasthan MLAs to resolve the issue. Both observers are expected to meet with approximately 90 MLAs who have tendered their resignations to the Assembly Speaker.

    11) Congress MLA Pratap Singh Khachariyawas claimed that only 10-15 MLAs are being heard while other MLAs are being neglected.

    12) Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Ajay Maken reached party headquarters in Delhi on Monday. They are set to meet Sonia Gandhi to discuss the ongoing crisis in Rajasthan Congress.

    13) Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath is likely to be pitched in to defuse the full blown political crisis in Rajasthan after the efforts of state in-charge Ajay Maken and Observer Mallikarjun Kharge went in vain.

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2022, 5:07 PM IST
