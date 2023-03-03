Manish Sisodia moves Delhi court for bail after Supreme Court junks his plea

On Sunday, the CBI arrested Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Friday (March 3) applied for a bail before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court after his arrest this week over alleged irregularities in the Delhi liquor policy case. Sisodia moved the lower court after the Supreme Court refused to intervene, pointing out he had sufficient legal remedies to pursue before approaching the highest court in the land.

"We don't want to interfere in such a matter at the first instance. You can make all your points before the high court," the court said, indicating displeasure over having been approached out of sequence.

Also read: CJI DY Chandrachud turns down plea for urgent listing of Hijab row cases; check details

"The question is not about this court not having the power. We undoubtedly have... question is whether we should exercise this extraordinary power... will set a very wrong precedent," the court had said.

On Tuesday, Manish Sisodia quit the portfolios hours after the Supreme Court junked his plea. Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, who is in the city's Tihar Jail for nine months over money laundering charges, also quit.

Meanwhile, the AAP and Sisodia have firmly rejected all allegations against them (and in Satyendar Jain's case too), claiming the cases reflect the BJP's fear at their growing influence ahead of key Assembly elections this year and the 2024 general election.

Also read: 'They could have killed me': Rahul Gandhi recalls encounter with terrorists in Kashmir

Earlier this month, the CBI interrogated Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail in connection with the case after taking permission from the judge. Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. He is not an accused in the excise policy case.

On Sunday, the CBI arrested Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.