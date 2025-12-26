A tragic road accident in Chikkaballapur claimed the lives of four young men from Ajjavara village. Their motorcycle collided with a tipper lorry. Two of the victims were brothers, and one had recently married. An investigation is underway.

A tragic road accident near Ajjavara Gate in Chikkaballapur taluk on Thursday night claimed the lives of four young men when their motorcycle collided with a tipper lorry. The victims, all residents of Ajjavara village, died on the spot, officials said on Friday.

Victims Identified

According to Chikkaballapur District Superintendent of Police (SP) Kushal Choukse, the deceased have been identified as Manoj, Narasimh Murthy, Nandeesh, and Arun. "Among them, Narasimh Murthy and Nandeesh were brothers, making the tragedy even more devastating for their family, which lost two sons in the same incident. It is learned that Narasimh Murthy had married just six months ago after a love affair. The tragic accident, which ended his life so soon after marriage, has left his family and wife shattered. The sudden death of four youths from the same village has plunged Ajjavara into deep mourning," Choukse said.

Details of the Collision

According to police, the youths were returning to Ajjavara from Chikkaballapur on a single bike when a speeding tipper lorry rammed into them near Ajjavara Cross. The impact threw all four onto the road, causing fatal injuries. "The youths were returning to their village, Ajjavara, from Chikkaballapur on a single bike. When they tried to take a turn near Ajjavara Cross, a speeding tipper lorry rammed into their bike. Due to the impact, all four were thrown onto the road and succumbed to severe bleeding injuries on the spot," Choukse said.

Police Launch Investigation

Upon receiving information, Chikkaballapur SP Choukse and the Rural Police Station officers visited the spot and conducted an investigation. The bodies were sent to the district hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered at the Chikkaballapur Rural Police Station.

CM Announces Compensation

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in a post on X, expressed deep sorrow over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the deceased's kin. ಚಿಕ್ಕಬಳ್ಳಾಪುರ ನಗರದ ಹೊರವಲಯದ ಅಜ್ಜವಾರ ರಸ್ತೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಿನ್ನೆ ತಡರಾತ್ರಿ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿದ ಭೀಕರ ಅಪಘಾತದಲ್ಲಿ ನಾಲ್ವರು ಯುವಕರು ಸಾವಿಗೀಡಾದ ವಿಚಾರ ತಿಳಿದು ಅತೀವ ದುಃಖವಾಯಿತು. ಮೃತರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಕ್ರಿಸ್ಮಸ್ ಸಂಭ್ರಮದಲ್ಲಿದ್ದ ಕುಟುಂಬಗಳು ಹೀಗೆ ಸೂತಕದ ಮನೆಯಾಗಿ ಬದಲಾದುದ್ದು ದುರದೃಷ್ಟಕರ. ಮನೆಗೆ… — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 26, 2025

"Learning of the tragic accident on Ajjavara Road, in which four young men lost their lives, has left me deeply saddened. I pray that the departed souls find peace. It is heartbreaking that families immersed in Christmas celebrations have now turned into homes of mourning. These young men were the pillars of their families; with their untimely demise, their families are plunged into hardship, and we are providing Rs. 5 lakh as compensation to each to help them. I pray that those grieving find the strength to bear this sorrow," the CM wrote. (ANI)