Centre Assures Dialogue on Constitutional Status for Assam's Tribal Councils

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday met with the delegations of the Rabha, Mising, and Tiwa communities in the national capital, who have been seeking "constitutional status" for their respective Autonomous Councils in Assam. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was present at the meeting, shared a post on his official 'X' handle and announced the development.

The Chief Minister stressed that the Home Minister's assurance to appoint an interlocutor and initiate institutional dialogue is deeply reassuring and heartwarming. "I offer my sincere gratitude to the Hon'ble Union Home Minister Amit Shah for meeting the delegations of the Rabha, Mising and Tiwa communities, who have long been seeking constitutional status for their respective Autonomous Councils. The assurance given by the Home Minister to appoint an interlocutor and initiate an institutional dialogue is deeply reassuring and heart-warming. It reflects the Government of India's commitment to inclusive governance, dialogue, and the protection of the constitutional aspirations of Assam's indigenous communities," the 'X' post said.

Shah also went to 'X' and mentioned that he heard the demands of the Rabha, Mising, and Tiwa communities and assured them that their genuine concerns would be addressed. "Met with the delegations of the Rabha, Mising, and Tiwa communities of Assam in the presence of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Listened to their demands and assured them that their genuine concerns will be addressed. The Ministry of Home Affairs will soon appoint a senior official to work towards an amicable and lasting solution," said the 'X' post.

Land Rights Initiative in Assam

Last month, joining with the rest of the country in the celebrations of Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh Pakhwada from November 1 to 15, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday handed over land title certificates under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, to 4,673 indigenous tribal families at a function held at Chhaygaon in Kamrup district. According to a release, as part of the initiative, tribal families from the Garo, Rabha, Bodo, and Karbi communities residing in reserved forest areas, including Lakhra, Bondapara, Kulshi, Loharghat, Bamunigaon, Boko, and Singra, have been included. (ANI)