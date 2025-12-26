Punjab Congress will hold statewide press conferences from Dec 26-30 to 'expose' the BJP-led Centre for weakening MGNREGA with a 40% state burden and the AAP govt for its failure to protect rural workers' rights in the state.

Punjab Congress to Protest Against Centre, AAP

The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee will hold statewide press conferences from Saturday until December 30 to "expose" what it described as the BJP-led Central Government's weakening of MGNREGA and the AAP government's failure to protect the rights of rural workers in Punjab, according to an official party statement. Senior Congress leaders are likely to address the media across all districts.

As per the statement, the Congress will oppose the Centre's decision to impose a 40 per cent financial burden on states. It will also hold the AAP government accountable for failing to implement MGNREGA effectively in Punjab. The Punjab Congress, in its statement, has also reaffirmed its commitment to defending workers' rights, protecting employment guarantees, and standing with rural Punjab.

National Leadership Slams MGNREGA Changes

Earlier, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, accused the ruling BJP government of not holding a discussion in Parliament on the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 (VB-G RAM-G Bill). He alleged that the bill is not meant to bring development but destruction, the cost of which will be borne by Indians through the loss of their livelihoods.

"No public discourse, no discussion in Parliament, no consent from the states - the Modi government has run a bulldozer over both MGNREGA and democracy. This is not development, but destruction - the cost of which millions of toiling Indians will pay by losing their livelihood. Be sure to read this article by the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Mrs. Sonia Gandhi Ji, which exposes every aspect of this serious issue," wrote Rahul Gandhi.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, in an op-ed in a leading English daily, also launched a sharp attack on the Central government, accusing it of dismantling the rights-based legislative framework through its proposed changes to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and other key laws.

Details of the New VB-G RAM G Bill

The Parliament passed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill on December 18, and it received the President's assent on December 21. The Bill guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work.

As per Section 22 of the Bill, the fund-sharing pattern between the Centre and the states will be 60:40. For the Northeastern states, Himalayan states, and Union Territories, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, the ratio will be 90:10. Section 6 of the Bill allows state governments to notify in advance a period aggregating up to 60 days in a financial year, covering peak agricultural seasons such as sowing and harvesting. (ANI)