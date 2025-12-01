The State Investigation Agency (SIA) attached property in J&K's Doda district belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Zahid Hussain. Hussain, who escaped to Pakistan in 2000, has been operating from across the border.

SIA Attaches Property of Pak-Based HM Terrorist

The State Investigation Agency (SIA), on Wednesday, attached property belonging to HM terrorist Zahid Hussain, presently operating from Pakistan. The investigations pertain to a case involving the terrorists operating from across the border after escaping from Jammu and Kashmir, according to the release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Absconding Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist Zahid Hussain, son of Abdul Kareem, resident of Village Mangota, Tehsil Marmat, District Doda, remains active in facilitating terror activities from across the border with the help of his terror network. The accused, a self-styled terrorist of the banned outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, had illegally crossed over to Pakistan in the year 2000 and has since been operating from across the border while continuing to engage in anti-national and terror activities.

Attachment Proceedings in Doda

As part of the investigation and the proceedings initiated for attachment of the immovable property of the proclaimed offender, a team of SIA visited Village Mangota, Tehsil Marmat, District Doda, for physical identification, inspection, and attachment of the property belonging to Zahid Hussain. The action was conducted in the presence of the area Executive Magistrate and independent witnesses.

During the proceedings, land measuring 1 Kanal and 16 1/4 Marlas falling under Khewat Nos. 130, 128, and 170 was formally identified and attached.

Commitment to Dismantling Terror Networks

The SIA Jammu remains committed to dismantling terror networks by targeting both their operatives and their funding channels, ensuring that those involved in terrorism face stringent legal action. (ANI)