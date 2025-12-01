DGCA has formed an oversight team to be stationed at IndiGo's corporate office. This follows widespread flight cancellations and delays. The team will scrutinise critical operational parameters and another will monitor refunds and performance.

DGCA Forms Oversight Team for IndiGo

Taking serious note of large-scale passenger inconvenience faced by passengers due to widespread flight cancellations and delays by IndiGo Airlines in recent days, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has constituted a dedicated Oversight Team to be stationed at the airline's corporate office in Gurugram.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an internal order issued today, the aviation regulator stated that the move was necessitated "in view of passenger inconvenience caused due to large-scale disruptions in the operations of IndiGo Airlines at various airports across the country."

Team Composition and Deployment

The eight-member team is headed by Capt. Vikram Sharma, Deputy Chief Flight Operations Inspector (Airlines). Other members include Capt. Kapil Mangalik, SFOI(A); Capt VP Singh, SFOI(A); Capt. Apoorva Agarwal, SFOI(A); Capt. Swati Loomba, SFOI(A) , Capt. Aman Suhag, SFOI(A); Capt. Nitya Jain, FOI(A) ,Capt NJ Singh, FOI(A). Two members of this team will remain deployed on a daily rotational basis at IndiGo's Corporate Office at Emaar Capital Tower 2, Gurugram.

Key Areas of Scrutiny

They have been tasked to scrutinise critical operational parameters, including total fleet strength, average stage length, total number of pilots, network details, crew utilisation hours, deadheading, crew under training, split duties, unplanned leaves, daily flight-to-crew ratio, sectors affected due to crew shortage, and standby crew availability for both cockpit and cabin crew at each base.

Monitoring of Passenger-Related Issues

In addition, two DGCA officers -- Aishveer Singh, Deputy Director (AED), and Mani Bhushan, Senior Statistical Officer -- have also been deployed at the exact location to monitor: Daily cancellation status (domestic & international), Refund processing by the airline and OTA platforms/travel agents, On-time performance, Passenger compensation as mandated under CAR Section 3 Series M Part IV, and baggage delivery status.

Reporting Mandate

According to the order, both teams are required to submit a consolidated daily report by 6 PM to the undersigned official as well as to Jai Prakash Pandey, Joint Director General, DGCA. The order has been issued with the Director General of Civil Aviation's approval.