Manipur Police warn "anti-social elements" are hijacking protests to attack security with petrol bombs and catapults. The unrest follows the tragic deaths of two siblings in a bomb attack, leading to a five-day statewide shutdown by Meira Paibi Lup.

Police Warn of Hijacked Protests

The Manipur Police issued a stern warning on Sunday following a spike in violence during recent public demonstrations, alleging that "anti-social elements" are hijacking rallies to launch targeted attacks on security personnel. The announcement comes amidst heightened tensions in the state, punctuated by a five-day total shutdown called by the Meira Paibi Lup (Women Torch Bearers) following the tragic deaths of two minor siblings in a recent bomb attack.

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Addressing the media, Superintendent of Police Ksh Shivakanta Singh detailed a disturbing shift like recent protests. He noted that while many participate in "Meira rallies" for justice, certain groups are utilising the crowds as cover for illegal activities. Specific threats identified by police were the use of petrol bombs and catapults fitted with iron projectiles, targeted stone pelting against on-duty security forces and Police reports indicated many participants were found under the influence of liquor or other intoxicants.

Violent Tactics Detailed

"Over the past few days, several Meira (Women Torch Bearers) rallies have been taking place in different parts of the city. However, in multiple instances, anti-social elements posing as protesters have engaged in violent activities. These include the use of petrol bombs, catapults fitted with iron projectiles, and stone pelting targeting security forces. Many participants in these rallies were found to be under the influence of liquor or other intoxicants," he said.

Shift from Dispersal to Prosecution

He emphasised the measured response of the authorities, stating, "security forces have exercised maximum restraint while dispersing the crowds, with the primary aim of preventing collateral damage." The police have vowed to move beyond crowd dispersal and toward criminal prosecution.

Authorities are now identifying not just those on the front lines of the violence, but the "instigators" operating behind the scenes.

"In light of recent incidents, concerned agencies are actively carrying out their lawful duties. Strict legal action will be taken against those involved in violence, as well as individuals instigating such acts," he said.

Root of Protests: Tragic Bomb Attack

This comes after tensions escalated in the Khurai Lamlong area on Saturday during demonstrations seeking justice in connection with the Tronglaobi bomb attack incident, prompting security personnel to use tear gas to disperse protesters in Manipur's Imphal West district. A protest rally was also held in the city in the evening on Sunday.

The current wave of protests stems from an April 7 militant attack in Tronglaobi Awang Leikai, where a bomb was hurled at a Meitei family residence. The blast killed a 5-year-old boy and his 5-month-old sister while they slept.

Statewide Shutdown Paralyzes Manipur

In response, the Meira Paibi Lup has demanded the arrest of the perpetrators by April 25.

The ongoing five-day shutdown has paralysed the state, leaving markets closed and commercial vehicles off the roads across major districts.

Meanwhile, Meira Paibi Lup (Women Torch Bearers) has imposed a five-day (repeat five-day) total shutdown across Manipur, demanding that the government arrest those responsible for the attack by April 25. Due to the shutdown call, most roads, markets, shops and business establishments remained closed across several areas of the state. Commercial vehicles largely stayed off the roads, though a few private vehicles were seen operating.